Reacts Results: Ravens fans concerned most about cornerback

Last week Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans, asking what position they are most concerned about. The options included left guard, pass rusher, cornerback and wide receiver. In what would be a senate supermajority, Ravens fans share they’re most concerned about cornerback.

It’s not surprising to see cornerback as the top listed team with All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey currently sidelined after undergoing foot surgery. This, paired with the numerous short-term injuries throughout training camp left the team with tough predicaments during the preseason where guys were returning to the game due to getting injured or shaken up throughout the exhibitions.

Following not-so-close behind is pass rusher, where the Ravens recently added outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. That helped to quell any concerns about both depth and impact.

In a complete 180, the Ravens front office turned the wide receiver room from Ravens fans No. 1 concern to least worried position on our poll. What a turnaround.

