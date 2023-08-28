2023 Baltimore Ravens roster cuts tracker: Latest news, moves to 53-man roster

Over the next two days, 37 Baltimore Ravens will lose their job. Some will be return on the practice squad or via a one-day agreement to help land others on injured reserve, but for some, these are their final days in a Ravens uniform.
By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29, the Baltimore Ravens must cut down to 53 players from 90.
As such, Baltimore beatdown will be tracking it all. Not only will this host players movement announcements, but it will show all players on the roster and the number still remaining.
Latest roster moves/cuts:
- Wide receiver Shemar Bridges was waived with an injury settlement. [NFL Communications]
Total players on the roster: 89
Decisions remaining: 36
Quarterback (4)
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Huntley
Josh Johnson
Anthony Brown Jr.
Running back (6)
J.K. Dobbins
Gus Edwards
Justice Hill
Keaton Mitchell
Melvin Gordon III
Owen Wright
Wide receiver (11)
Rashod Bateman
Odell Beckham Jr.
Zay Flowers
Nelson Agholor
Devin Duvernay
Tylan Wallace
Laquon Treadwell
James Proche II
Tarik Black
Sean Ryan
Dontay Demus Jr.
Shemar Bridges [Waived via injury settlement]
Tight end (6)
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
Charlie Kolar
Patrick Ricard
Travis Vokolek
Ben Mason
Offensive line (14)
Ronnie Stanley
John Simpson
Tyler Linderbaum
Kevin Zeitler
Morgan Moses
Daniel Faalele
Patrick Mekari
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Andrew Vorhees (Non-Football Injury)
Sam Mustipher
David Sharpe
Tykeem Doss
Jake Guidone
Jaylon Thomas
Tashawn Manning
Interior Defensive line (9)
Michael Pierce
Justin Madubuike
Broderick Washington
Travis Jones
Brent Urban
Rayshad Nichols
Angelo Blackson
Trey Botts
Kaieem Caesar
Outside linebacker (8)
Tyus Bowser
Jadeveon Clowney
Odafe Oweh
David Ojabo
Tavius Robinson
Jeremiah Moon
Malik Hamm
Kelle Sanders
Inside linebacker (7)
Roquan Smith
Patrick Queen
Trenton Simpson
Malik Harrison
Del’Shawn Phillips
Josh Ross
Kristian Welch
Cornerback (12)
Marlon Humphrey
Rock Ya-Sin
Ronald Darby
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Brandon Stephens
Kevon Seymour
Damarion “Pepe” Williams
Kyu Kelly
Arthur Maulet
Tae Hayes
Jeremy Lucien
Corey Mayfield Jr.
Trayvon Mullen (Reserve/NFI)
Safety (6)
Marcus Williams
Kyle Hamilton
Geno Stone
Ar’Darius Washington
Daryl Worley
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Special Teams (4)
Justin Tucker
Jordan Stout
Tyler Ott
Nick Moore
Loading comments...