2023 Baltimore Ravens roster cuts tracker: Latest news, moves to 53-man roster

Over the next two days, 37 Baltimore Ravens will lose their job. Some will be return on the practice squad or via a one-day agreement to help land others on injured reserve, but for some, these are their final days in a Ravens uniform.

By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29, the Baltimore Ravens must cut down to 53 players from 90.

As such, Baltimore beatdown will be tracking it all. Not only will this host players movement announcements, but it will show all players on the roster and the number still remaining.

Latest roster moves/cuts:

Wide receiver Shemar Bridges was waived with an injury settlement. [NFL Communications]

Total players on the roster: 89

Decisions remaining: 36

Quarterback (4)

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Josh Johnson

Anthony Brown Jr.

Running back (6)

J.K. Dobbins

Gus Edwards

Justice Hill

Keaton Mitchell

Melvin Gordon III

Owen Wright

Wide receiver (11)

Rashod Bateman

Odell Beckham Jr.

Zay Flowers

Nelson Agholor

Devin Duvernay

Tylan Wallace

Laquon Treadwell

James Proche II

Tarik Black

Sean Ryan

Dontay Demus Jr.

Shemar Bridges [Waived via injury settlement]

Tight end (6)

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

Charlie Kolar

Patrick Ricard

Travis Vokolek

Ben Mason

Offensive line (14)

Ronnie Stanley

John Simpson

Tyler Linderbaum

Kevin Zeitler

Morgan Moses

Daniel Faalele

Patrick Mekari

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Andrew Vorhees (Non-Football Injury)

Sam Mustipher

David Sharpe

Tykeem Doss

Jake Guidone

Jaylon Thomas

Tashawn Manning

Interior Defensive line (9)

Michael Pierce

Justin Madubuike

Broderick Washington

Travis Jones

Brent Urban

Rayshad Nichols

Angelo Blackson

Trey Botts

Kaieem Caesar

Outside linebacker (8)

Tyus Bowser

Jadeveon Clowney

Odafe Oweh

David Ojabo

Tavius Robinson

Jeremiah Moon

Malik Hamm

Kelle Sanders

Inside linebacker (7)

Roquan Smith

Patrick Queen

Trenton Simpson

Malik Harrison

Del’Shawn Phillips

Josh Ross

Kristian Welch

Cornerback (12)

Marlon Humphrey

Rock Ya-Sin

Ronald Darby

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Brandon Stephens

Kevon Seymour

Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Kyu Kelly

Arthur Maulet

Tae Hayes

Jeremy Lucien

Corey Mayfield Jr.

Trayvon Mullen (Reserve/NFI)

Safety (6)

Marcus Williams

Kyle Hamilton

Geno Stone

Ar’Darius Washington

Daryl Worley

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Special Teams (4)

Justin Tucker

Jordan Stout

Tyler Ott

Nick Moore