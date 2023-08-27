Baltimore Ravens final 53-man roster projection

The Baltimore Ravens have completed the 2023 NFL training camp and preseason. All that’s left now is the hard part of cutting their roster to 53 players, which must be done by Tuesday, August 29, at 4 p.m. ET. Here is my first and final prediction.

Offense: 25 (+1)

Quarterback (2)

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

You could argue Josh Johnson did enough to win over the spot on the 53-man roster but Huntley’s athleticism is a factor that hasn’t been considered enough due to him missing the past few weeks. But, I’m sticking with Huntley here.

Running back (4)

J.K. Dobbins

Gus Edwards

Justice Hill

Keaton Mitchell

I think the Ravens don’t want to miss out on a future running back that has the speed of Mitchell. He fits in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme and he’s a brilliant insurance policy for a trio of back that have suffered two knee injuries and an Achilles injury within the past couple seasons.

Wide receiver (6)

Rashod Bateman

Odell Beckham Jr.

Zay Flowers

Nelson Agholor

Devin Duvernay

Tylan Wallace

No doubt about it, Wallace won the No. 6 spot. His combination of play as a wide receiver paired with his special teams ability showed he won the battle over the remaining depth receivers.

Tight end (4)

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

Charlie Kolar

Patrick Ricard

Though Travis Vokolek turned heads in training camp and his size is something to be enamored with, he was facing the deepest tight end room in football. With the Ravens liking their trio and needing a blocking monster like Ricard on the end, it makes sense to keep the four. However, expect the Ravens to keep Vokolek on their practice squad if nobody scoops him up via waivers.

Offensive tackle (4)

Ronnie Stanley

Morgan Moses

Patrick Mekari

Daniel Faalele

Another room with no surprises. The top two talents start, the swing tackle remains and the development of Faalele continues.

Interior Offensive line (5+1)

Tyler Linderbaum

Kevin Zeitler

John Simpson

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Ben Cleveland

Andrew Vorhees (Non-Football Injury list)

I think Sam Mustipher is my No. 54. I tried keeping him on this roster but after the showing by Aumavae-Laulu the past couple games it’s clear the Ravens need more focus at guard than center. Therefore, Cleveland remains. If something happens to Linderbaum, the Ravens will be forced to use Mekari rather than a true backup center, but that’s the dice you roll.

Defense: 25 (+1)

Defensive line (4)

Michael Pierce

Justin Madubuike

Broderick Washington

Travis Jones

The Ravens will need to get a few players through waivers to place them on injured reserve. The way to do so is with handshake deals to cut vested veterans who aren’t subject to waivers. place their injured on IR and sign their vets after the process. I suspect Brent Urban is one of the players the Ravens will do this with, as there’s no chance they go into the regular season with only four defensive linemen.

Outside linebacker (4+1)

Jadeveon Clowney

Odafe Oweh

David Ojabo

Tavius Robinson

Tyus Bowser (Non-Football Injury List)

It’s looking more like the Ravens aren’t going to have Bowser on the Week 1 roster. It sounded like he’d be on the practice field at least midway through training camp. Instead, he missed all of training camp. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are likely to keep Bowser on the NFI list, which will keep him out for the first four weeks of the regular season, which is a shame as their first few games aren’t a cake-walk.

Inside linebacker (5)

Roquan Smith

Patrick Queen

Del’Shawn Phillips

Malik Harrison

Trenton Simpson

A great camp by Phillips vaults him over the likes of Josh Ross and Kristian Welch for the No. 5 spot. Otherwise, it’s the starters, consistent figurehead Harrison and the rookie.

Cornerback (8)

Marlon Humphrey

Rock Ya-Sin

Ronald Darby

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Brandon Stephens

Kevon Seymour

Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Kyu Kelly

It’s likely Arthur Maulet had a chance to win a roster spot over Kevon Seymour, but an injury sidelined his opportunity. Also, Seymour played damn good football, including multiple deep-ball pass breakups in the preseason. Both he and Washington earned their spots on the 53 this season with good camps and hard work. Pepe will go to injured reserve and the Ravens will run without Humphrey until he can get back on the field.

Safety (4)

Marcus Williams

Kyle Hamilton

Geno Stone

Ar’Darius Washington

The Ravens have their two stars at safety followed by good depth in Stone and Washington who figures to be involved at nickel.

Special Teams: 3 (+1)

K Justin Tucker

P Jordan Stout

LS Tyler Ott

LS Nick Moore (Non-Football Injury)

No surprises here.