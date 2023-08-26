7 Winners, 5 Losers from the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason loss to the Buccaneers

The preseason has concluded with the Baltimore Ravens suffering a 26-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winners

The Baltimore Ravens

A training camp and preseason has concluded and the Ravens escape almost injury free. Yes, the defensive back room is dealing with stuff but there were no serious injuries, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

John Simpson, Left guard

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the veteran has earned the starting left guard spot for Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Josh Johnson, Quarterback

What a way to cap off your preseason. His first four passes went for three first downs and a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. There’s a real argument he’s earned the No. 2 quarterback role over Tyler Huntley.

Keaton Mitchell, Running back

It’s clear the Ravens see Mitchell as RB4. They played only Melvin Gordon III and Owen Wright against the Bucs. If they keep four running backs, Mitchell will be one.

Tylan Wallace, wide receiver

Wallace had a chance to show he’s also capable on punt return. No, it was nothing electric but that wasn’t necessary. Wallace has done enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster if the team keeps six wide receivers.

Ben Cleveland, Offensive guard

Though Cleveland didn’t have a great game, there was enough worth convincing he’s needed as depth with the rookie lineman showing there is more that needs developing. Cleveland may sneak onto this roster.

Owen Wright, Running back

Though he won’t make it onto the Ravens’ roster, his display on Saturday may earn a practice squad possibility in the NFL.

Losers

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive guard

Give the late-round draft pick credit. He contended for a starting role in Year 1. But tonight showed he isn’t there yet. The Ravens will need to have John Simpson man the left guard role, and even consider keeping offensive lineman Ben Cleveland as the backup guard, with their affinity for using Patrick Mekari as a backup swing tackle and center.

Sean Ryan, Wide receiver

He earned a lot of hype this training camp. Consistently, Ryan made plays that had pundits noting him by name and expecting him to make an impact in the preseason. But that didn’t happen as he dropped a wide-open 21-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown.

David Ojabo, Outside linebacker

The expectations were sky-high for the 2022 second round pick. After all, many expected the player speculated to be a first-rounder to be a pass-rush savant wherever he landed. Now, Ojabo is healthy and has moved on from the Achilles injury, but the production numbers haven’t revealed themselves. Though he’s had few snaps in most of the preseason games, many hoped he’d be overwhelming as you would expect a first-round pass rusher to be against backups.

Tykeem Doss, offensive lineman

The last offensive play for the Ravens was a sack on 4th & 11 with a chance for a go-ahead touchdown. Instead, Doss is beat cleanly on a speed rush at left tackle for the game-ending sack.

Geno Stone, Safety

Usually solid, Stone had a poor contest this game. He appeared to lose his coverage in the red zone once or twice. I don’t believe it will impact his status as a member of the roster but it wasn’t pretty. Nonetheless, a poor game in the preseason is far superior than the regular season or beyond.