Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens continue their 2023 preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s unknown how many starters will play for the Ravens, if any. Head Coach John Harbaugh also said a lot of possible players that returned from injury last week, namely the cornerback trio of Jalyn Armour-Davis, Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet, will come down to medical decisions on if they’ll play.

”Some of it will come down to medical,” Harbaugh said. “We want to make sure they’re really healthy enough to go. Another thing is you want to have enough guys because the guys that are playing can be overburdened and pressed into too many plays, and that’s something we have to weigh out.”

If you're new to Baltimore Beatdown, welcome! This post will serve as an Open Thread for commenters to provide their opinions throughout the contest.

So, welcome aboard and enjoy the excitement of Baltimore Ravens (pre)season football.

