How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Kickoff time, TV Channel, online streaming, radio, more

After their first defeat in 25 preseason consecutive contests, the Baltimore Ravens look to begin a new streak against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this being the Ravens’ final preseason game, most of the roster is sorted out, but according to Head Coach John Harbaugh there could always be something to elevate a player.

“Sometimes it doesn’t mean a lot because you pretty much know where you’re at,” Harbaugh said. “Other times, you know, it can put somebody over the top. I don’t think it’s ever really going to hurt anybody. Anybody that’s ever put themselves in the position to make the team now, I don’t see anything they did in the game that they would jeopardize him at all. But I think it could take somebody to the next level, possibly, if you see something you’ve been looking for.”

Here’s to hoping a player can vault themselves onto a 53-man roster, be it in Baltimore or elsewhere.

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James, Tampa Bay, FL

Broadcast

Local TV: WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster, Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, VA.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, VA.), WMDT (Delmarva area) & NFL Network (until 9 p.m.)

WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster, Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, VA.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, VA.), WMDT (Delmarva area) & NFL Network (until 9 p.m.) TV Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games

National TV: NFL Network (Until 9 p.m.)

NFL Network (Until 9 p.m.) Local online streaming: Baltimoreravens.com | Baltimore Ravens App

Baltimoreravens.com | Baltimore Ravens App National online streaming: NFL+

Radio

Radio: 98Rock (97.9FM)

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

