Ravens reportedly inquired about QB Trey Lance

The Baltimore Ravens have looked to upgrade their backup quarterback position all offseason. Early on they reportedly attempted to sign Baker Mayfield or Jacoby Brissett. Of course, part of the reasoning had to do with quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-term future with the organization uncertain, but I’ve heard the team also simply wanted to round out their backup quarterback situation.

During the 2023 NFL draft they were also linked to Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who played under Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

Ultimately, the Ravens brought in veteran Josh Johnson to contend with Tyler Huntley for the No. 2 role. Both have looked sharp in training camp, though Huntley missed the second game and is expected to miss the Ravens’ third preseason exhibition against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 26.

The latest inquiry shows they’re not settled at QB2, as according to KOAColorado’s Benjamin Allbright, they called the San Francisco 49ers about former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

The Ravens weren’t alone as Allbright listed the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons in inquiring about Lance. In the end, the Cowboys landed lance for a fourth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter; likely to steep a price for General Manager Eric DeCosta to part ways with for a backup quarterback.