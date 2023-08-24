Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 22 observations: Final Practice Highlights and More

Today’s practice marked the end of media attending Baltimore Ravens practices in whole. From now on, media will only attend the first 15-20 minutes for attendance and individual drills. So, I soaked in the final hours on the sideline and deliver to you my final observations.

Attendance/Injury

S Geno Stone returned to practice

Absences

QB Tyler Huntley (hamstring) RB Melvin Gordon III FB Patrick Ricard WR Rashod Bateman WR Shemar Bridges TE Mark Andrews OLB Malik Hamm CB Kevon Seymour CB D. Williams (ankle surgery) CB M. Humphrey (foot surgery)

The remaining absences are on the NFI lists.

OL Andrew Vorhees OLB Tyus Bowser LS Nick Moore

Pass Rush Gets After Lamar Jackson

After being in a different jersey trying to hunt down Lamar Jackson, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is happy to not need to deal with him on Sunday’s as an opponent. However, that won’t stop him from trying to get to him in practice and raise a hand to signal he’d have sacked him. Clowney, along with Odafe Oweh, both had some nifty moves to beat the Ravens’ book-end tackles.

Oweh sped to the outside against tackle Morgan Moses before an inside spin move found him in direct pursuit of Jackson for a sack. The spin was quick and where he had leverage is what delivered the move successfully. All throughout camp we’ve seen Oweh and David Ojabo work on various moves, with both seemingly working on their spin. It was something Ojabo had used with great effectiveness in college. But it’s beginning to develop cleanly for Oweh who needed an arsenal of moves to get around blockers and beating Moses cleanly on the rep was a great rep.

Clowney, going against left tackle Ronnie Stanley, had a clean rep or two against the franchise stalwart. On one play he got his hands through Stanley’s and bullrushed through to get Stanley backpedaling. Stanley’s smooth in allowing a defender a step or two as he works his way as a blocker with finesse. Stanley gives up ground when he wants to allow himself to gain leverage and create the pocket where he knows its best for Jackson to navigate. But Clowney took more than what was given and instead had Stanley backpedaling into a briar of legs and cleats that garnered a bit of reaction along the sideline.

On another play, Stanley was soundly beat which saw him on the grass. I couldn’t make out who had put him there. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen Stanley on his backside before.

Regardless, the pass rush is coming along smoothly. The Ravens have now a trio of good players, two with incredibly high upside and youth. When Tyus Bowser joins, there will be a full room of hunters to help slow their opponents.

Last Big Catches of Training Camp

Odell Beckham Jr.’s hands defy physics. While along the the left boundary, Jackson floated a ball toward him that was a bit too far out of bounds. That didn’t stop Beckham from catching it with his inside hand with the palm facing outward to snag the ball above his head. The sideline filled with media and Ravens’ staffers reacted. The defense lined up on the boundary reacted. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor went and inspected Beckham’s glove afterward.

Sometimes, it’s just dang fun to watch these 0.01% football artisans at work.

Along with the bewildering out of bounds play, Beckham did make a 30-yard catch going against cornerback Brandon Stephens in 11-on-11 drills.

Quick Hits