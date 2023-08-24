Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 22 observations: Final Practice Highlights and More

Today’s practice marked the end of media attending Baltimore Ravens practices in whole. From now on, media will only attend the first 15-20 minutes for attendance and individual drills. So, I soaked in the final hours on the sideline and deliver to you my final observations.
Attendance/Injury
S Geno Stone returned to practice
Absences
- QB Tyler Huntley (hamstring)
- RB Melvin Gordon III
- FB Patrick Ricard
- WR Rashod Bateman
- WR Shemar Bridges
- TE Mark Andrews
- OLB Malik Hamm
- CB Kevon Seymour
- CB D. Williams (ankle surgery)
- CB M. Humphrey (foot surgery)
The remaining absences are on the NFI lists.
- OL Andrew Vorhees
- OLB Tyus Bowser
- LS Nick Moore
Pass Rush Gets After Lamar Jackson
After being in a different jersey trying to hunt down Lamar Jackson, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is happy to not need to deal with him on Sunday’s as an opponent. However, that won’t stop him from trying to get to him in practice and raise a hand to signal he’d have sacked him. Clowney, along with Odafe Oweh, both had some nifty moves to beat the Ravens’ book-end tackles.
Oweh sped to the outside against tackle Morgan Moses before an inside spin move found him in direct pursuit of Jackson for a sack. The spin was quick and where he had leverage is what delivered the move successfully. All throughout camp we’ve seen Oweh and David Ojabo work on various moves, with both seemingly working on their spin. It was something Ojabo had used with great effectiveness in college. But it’s beginning to develop cleanly for Oweh who needed an arsenal of moves to get around blockers and beating Moses cleanly on the rep was a great rep.
Clowney, going against left tackle Ronnie Stanley, had a clean rep or two against the franchise stalwart. On one play he got his hands through Stanley’s and bullrushed through to get Stanley backpedaling. Stanley’s smooth in allowing a defender a step or two as he works his way as a blocker with finesse. Stanley gives up ground when he wants to allow himself to gain leverage and create the pocket where he knows its best for Jackson to navigate. But Clowney took more than what was given and instead had Stanley backpedaling into a briar of legs and cleats that garnered a bit of reaction along the sideline.
On another play, Stanley was soundly beat which saw him on the grass. I couldn’t make out who had put him there. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen Stanley on his backside before.
Regardless, the pass rush is coming along smoothly. The Ravens have now a trio of good players, two with incredibly high upside and youth. When Tyus Bowser joins, there will be a full room of hunters to help slow their opponents.
Last Big Catches of Training Camp
Odell Beckham Jr.’s hands defy physics. While along the the left boundary, Jackson floated a ball toward him that was a bit too far out of bounds. That didn’t stop Beckham from catching it with his inside hand with the palm facing outward to snag the ball above his head. The sideline filled with media and Ravens’ staffers reacted. The defense lined up on the boundary reacted. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor went and inspected Beckham’s glove afterward.
Sometimes, it’s just dang fun to watch these 0.01% football artisans at work.
Along with the bewildering out of bounds play, Beckham did make a 30-yard catch going against cornerback Brandon Stephens in 11-on-11 drills.
Quick Hits
- The first 11-on-11 series was quick and efficient. Beckham caught a Jackson throw for 10 yards. Then, Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely for another 12. After a good pressure by the defensive line ending in a pass swat from defensive tackle Michael Pierce, Jackson went back to Likely for a two-yard reception. The offense was in mostly no-huddle and up-tempo, which culminated in the defense trying to regroup and get set. This no-huddle resulted in a wide-open J.K. Dobbins who caught a pass from Jackson streaking down the sideline, with only safety Marcus Williams to beat in the open field.
- Zay Flowers had maybe the only poor day I’ve seen from him. He was unsettled in individual drills and frustrated after a dropped ball working on a double-move route. Later on, he dropped a ball in 11s that he expressed frustration after.
- Josh Johnson threw one of the prettiest balls of training camp as he found running back Owen Wright on a wheel route. The ball was over two defenders and into the arms of Wright, who bobbled it three times before securing the ball, but by that time he’d stepped out of bounds, ruling the play incomplete.
- A zero blitz call by the defense was quickly eradicated as Jackson found Likely for a slant. He gashed the middle of the field on the 3rd & long.
- Twice, the ball was thrown near the boundary that would have resulted in safety Marcus Williams decleating a wide receiver. He chirped to the sideline after both plays.
- Ar’Darius Washington notched an interception on Jackson midway through practice, leaping up to snare a ball to Likely. He’s got hops.
Loading comments...