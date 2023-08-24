Terrell Suggs to be inducted into Ravens’ Ring of Honor on October 22

The Baltimore Ravens have announced franchise legend Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the organization’s prestigious Ring of Honor on October 22, during halftime of their Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions.

On October 22, T-Sizzle will take his rightful place in the Ring of Honor @untouchablejay4 pic.twitter.com/rIVySg34of — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 24, 2023

The franchise's all-time sack leader will become the 14th member to enter the Ring of Honor, alongside many fellow teammates from his 16 years spent in Baltimore. Suggs will be joining players Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jonathan Ogden, Haloti Ngata, Marshal Yanda, Jamal Lewis, Todd Heap, Peter Boulware, Matt Stover, Michael McCrary, and Earnest Byner, as well as the team’s previous coach Brian Billick and previous owner Art Modell.

Suggs was drafted out of Arizona State with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Ravens. On a team loaded with legendary defensive stars such as Lewis and Reed, Suggs’ boisterous personality and play on the field still shined through. Suggs’ career is littered with awards, including NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003 and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, joining Lewis and Reed as the franchise’s third player to be awarded the latter. Suggs was also a First-team All-Pro in 2011, a Second-team All-Pro in 2008, a Pro Bowler on seven different occasions, and a member of Baltimore’s 2012 Super Bowl team.

The fan-favorite linebacker nicknamed “T-Sizzle” sadly did not finish his playing career with the Ravens, instead spending his final season in 2019 with the Arizona Cardinals to start the year and the Kansas City Chiefs to finish it, where he secured a second Lombardi Trophy.

Suggs finished his illustrious career with the 8th most sacks in official NFL history with 139. His next stop should be Canton, Ohio.