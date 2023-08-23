Rashod Bateman talks injury, recovery and offseason drama for the first time since last season

For the first time in 10 months, wide receiver Rashod Bateman stood before a media corps.

A lot has occurred since then, including a season-ending Lisfranc surgery, a public spat with General Manager Eric DeCosta, the team adding Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and drafting Zay Flowers in the first round. Bateman was asked about the majority of said topics. Firstly, about his foot injury and where he’s at.

“[The foot] feels good,” Bateman said. “I feel strong. Better than I was during OTAs. Making good progress so far.”

According to Bateman, he’s at “99-percent.” He also shared he attempted to play through the injury that became the season-ending injury.

“Yeah, I did get hurt and then I tried to play through it and then I hurt it more trying to play through it,” Bateman said. “Obviously, I needed the surgery. I couldn’t push through it anymore. That ended my year.”

Many coaches have described Bateman’s experience as being on a roller coaster. Assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams said last week how he’s been “a little frustrated with trying to get back.” Bateman concurred.

“I would definitely say that,” Bateman said. “It’s been tough. It’s been a battle but I’m happy to be here. Blessed to be a part of this organization. My teammates have had my back the whole time.”

Bateman’s presence at the podium was a bit reserved, but he his expression cracked for a moment when asked if he had productive conversations with DeCosta after the “little thing on Twitter.”

“He said his peace. I said mine,” Bateman said. “We had a conversation. And now we’re best friends. That’s kind of how things work around here.”

His response was followed up with asking if he feels this organization is where he should be right now. He began with a positive remark about his appreciation of the city, his teammates and coaches, but admitted there’s been battles and it’s not perfect, but he’s appreciative that it’ll all work out.

“I love Baltimore. I love everything about it,” Bateman said. “I love my teammates, the chemistry. My coaches—the position coaches. I love everything about them and I feel—I’m blessed. I’m playing my dream. Everything’s not going to be perfect. I’m not going to be perfect. The coaches aren’t going to be perfect. We’re going to have our battles but at the end of the day as long as you can communicate, talk it out, make sure everybody’s on the same page, then it’ll all work out.”