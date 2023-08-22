Ravens 2023 Regular Season Roster Projection 2.0

Much has changed since the previous iteration of this roster projection was published last week.

The bad news first. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Damarion Williams are not expected to be available to start the season. On the positive front, general manager Eric DeCosta made two long awaited acquisitions to improve the Ravens underwhelming cornerback and outside linebacker groups. Jadaveon Clowney and Ronald Darby should help minimize pass defense regression if Humphrey returns to near peak form by midseason. If the defense can maintain a top-10 level, and the new receivers propel a more explosive pass offense, Baltimore will field their most complete team since their Super Bowl victory on February 3rd, 2013.

Joint practices and the second preseason contest against the Washington Commanders have helped sort out the depth chart. Determining the final few players at a few position groups is all the remains before the regular season commences in a few short weeks.

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Currently nursing a hamstring injury, Huntley is not a stone-cold lock. However, Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown heading to the practice squad seems most likely.

Running Back: Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell

Hill and the undrafted rookie Mitchell have too much juice to be beat out by a past-his-prime Melvin Gordon.

Tight End: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

After another strong week of practice and preseason showing, undrafted rookie Travis Vokolek is giving Ricard legitimate competition for the situational extra blocker role.

Offensive Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele, Patrick Mekari

Holding Stanley out of joint practices was probably a wise, yet slightly concerning decision.

Interior Line: Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ben Cleveland

All indications suggest Simpson has won the starting left guard battle. Cleveland’s positional versatility and untapped potential should give him a slight nod over experienced center Sam Mustipher

Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace

With an efficient preseason, Wallace has seemingly locked up the sixth receiver job.

Specialists: Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott

Stout averaged nearly 50 yards per punt against Washington.

Defensive Line; Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban

Neither Angelo Blackson nor Rayshad Nichols have made a compelling case to roster a sixth down lineman.

Inside Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Trenton Simpson

Del’Shawn Phillips and Josh Ross are unfortunate victims of the numbers crunch at this overloaded position.

Outside Linebacker: Odafe Oweh, Jadaveon Clowney David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Tyus Bowser

If Bowser is not ready to play, impressive undrafted rookie Malik Hamm would presumably make the team in his stead.

Cornerback: Ronald Darby, Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Ar’Darius Washington, Kevon Seymour, Daryl Worley, Jalyn Armour-Davis

With most of this group currently or recently injured, a strength-in-numbers approach is warranted. Despite the investment of a fifth round draft pick in Kyu Kelly, the rookie has not earned a developmental roster spot on a team that needs corners ready to contribute during the first quarter of the season.

Safety: Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens

Stone returned to action on Monday night and should be the team’s fifth starting defensive back in certain matchups.