Examining the Baltimore Ravens snap counts vs. the Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens continue to rest their starters in the preseason, leaving ample opportunities for depth to shine through and make their best case to make the 53-man roster. So, how did the Ravens divide up the snaps on Monday against the Washington Commanders?

Offense

Quarterback

Josh Johnson - 23 snaps (46% of snaps)

Anthony Brown - 27 (54%)

Both quarterbacks were given a half to compete against the Commanders and they nearly split even on the 50 offensive snaps. Had Johnson and wide receiver Tylan Wallace not led the offense down in 15 seconds for a touchdown, he maybe has a few more.

Give credit to both for a rather efficient night. After all, the Commanders, who played starting quarterback Sam Howell for a half, had 42 snaps.

Running back

Melvin Gordon III- 21 (42%)

Owen Wright - 17 (34%)

Keaton Mitchell - 7 (14%)

Justice Hill - 5 (10%)

The Ravens have likely seen enough from Hill this preseason. He goes in for a series or two, shows off the wheels and hands and they call it a day. At this point they’re leaving it up to Gordon and Mitchell for the No. 4 spot, if they keep a fourth back. It’s tough to see them affording such luxury but Mitchell’s burst has been something to behold and the running back room is awfully uncertain after this season. But, is that something they should focus on in 2023 pushing for a Super Bowl?

Wide receiver

Tylan Wallace - 35 (75%)

James Proche - 32 (64%)

Dontay Demus - 26 (52%)

Tarik Black - 18 (36%)

Shemar Bridges - 8 (16%)

Devin Duvernay - 6 (12%)

Zay Flowers - 6 (12%)

With both Sean Ryan and Laquon Treadwell inactive due to injury, the Ravens had more snaps to go around among their receiving corps. Wallace was the recipient, going from 20 snaps last preseason game to 35. Though he only had the one catch (for a touchdown) and drew the defensive pass interference penalty that moved the Ravens into position for his touchdown catch, it appears the Ravens wanted to give both Wallace and Proche their opportunity to show something.

Tight end

Travis Vokolek - 26 (52%)

Charlie Kolar - 19 (38%)

Ben Mason - 15 (30%)

Patrick Ricard - 9 (18%)

Vokolek paced the unit yet again; It helped the Ravens didn’t play Isaiah Likely in this game, giving more opportunity for others.

Ricard saw his first preseason action of 2023, which helped when the Ravens were backed up on their 1-yard line. Not much here to scope. The Ravens have a log-jam at TE/FB.

Offensive line

Ben Cleveland - 50 (100%)

Daniel Faalele - 45 (90%)

Sam Mustipher - 45 (90%)

John Simpson - 33 (66%)

Sala Aumavae-Laulu - 31 (62%)

David Sharpe - 19 (38%)

Trevor Manning - 17 (34%)

Tykeem Doss - 5 (10%)

Jaylon Thomas - 5 (10%)

The backup center competition has firmly been won by Mustipher. He’s held onto it all camp and this was the second game he took the overwhelming majority of reps.

The left guard competition continues to roll on with both Simpson and Aumavae-Laulu getting hearty reps both at left and right guard.

Cleveland played both right guard and right tackle and was the lone Raven to play 100% of snaps on either offense or defense.

Defense

Edge

Jeremiah Moon - 58 (67%)

Tavius Robinson - 43 (50%)

Kelle Sanders - 35 (49%)

Malik Hamm - 22 (26%)

David Ojabo - 15 (17%)

The Ravens gave Moon ample opportunity to make plays. They’ve liked him and he’s done well for their practice squad unit. Getting the sack on Monday was a positive, too. Feel like they wanted to give him extra run.

Ravens are searching for more out of Robinson, who has the length but looks raw. He didn’t have the best night but had a hearty amount of snaps.

Defensive line

Rayshad Nichols - 46 (53%)

Kaieem Caesar - 42 (49%)

Trey Botts - 42 (49%)

Travis Jones - 22 (36%)

Angelo Blackson - 18 (21%)

Brent Urban - 14 (16%)

I’m confident the Ravens want to hang onto Nichols as a practice squad member. He’s had a good preseason, helping to generate a sack on Howell on Monday by Jones. He was out there a lot in the first half getting push on the Commanders starting unit.

Linebackers

Josh Ross - 45 (52%)

Trenton Simpson - 43 (50%)

Kristian Welch - 38 (44%)

Del’Shawn Phillips - 23 (27%)

Malik Harrison - 23 (27%)

Last preseason exhibition the Ravens gave Ross and Welch every snap they didn’t give to Phillips and Harrison. With rookie linebacker Simpson in the mix, they changed the allocation.

It would appear the Ravens like Harrison and Phillips. Both are veterans and contribute on special teams. They seem to be the guys the Ravens have for second team. Now, it’s about developing Simpson and seeing whether Ross can take the next step with them.

Cornerback

Jeremy Lucien - 63 (73%)

Corey Mayfield Jr. - 55 (64%)

Kyu Kelly - 54 (63%)

Tae Hayes - 41 (48%)

Daryl Worley - 23 (27%)

Kevon Seymour - 23 (27%)

Brandon Stephens - 23 (27%)

Quite a change from last week here as Lucien added 30 snaps, Mayfield added 44 and Kelly added 37. They needed the snaps to come from somewhere as the injuries have mounted at the position and they released Jordan Swann to make room for Ronald Darby.

Safety

DeAndre Houston-Carson - 63 (73%)

Ar’Darius Washington - 49 (57%)

Geno Stone - 23 (27%)

Stone being healthy led to his first preseason action. Quite the game from Houston-Carson, who was picked up seven days prior to Monday and went on to play 80 total snaps.