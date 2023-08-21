Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens continue their 2023 preseason on prime time Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field with a 24-game win streak on the line. A lot has been made of The Streak over the past week, culminating in strange drama.

In good news, according to The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders will not be playing their starting defensive line and secondary.

Commanders entire starting defensive line and secondary are out vs Ravens.



The full list:



LT Charles Leno Jr.

TE Logan Thomas

DE Montez Sweat

DT Daron Payne

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Chase Young

CB Kendall Fuller

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S Kam Curl

S Darrick Forrest

DT Phidarian Mathis… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2023

But keeping the streak alive will be a bit more challenging as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will not be playing, along with most expected starters. for the Ravens.

Related Content

If you’re new to Baltimore Beatdown, welcome! This post will serve as an Open Thread for commenters to provide their opinions throughout the contest.

So, welcome aboard and enjoy the excitement of Baltimore Ravens (pre)season football. After all, there’s an exciting win streak on the line. Right? Right??

Social Media

As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!