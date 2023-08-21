 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens look to keep the streak against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football

By Kyle Barber
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens continue their 2023 preseason on prime time Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field with a 24-game win streak on the line. A lot has been made of The Streak over the past week, culminating in strange drama.

In good news, according to The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders will not be playing their starting defensive line and secondary.

But keeping the streak alive will be a bit more challenging as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will not be playing, along with most expected starters. for the Ravens.

If you’re new to Baltimore Beatdown, welcome! This post will serve as an Open Thread for commenters to provide their opinions throughout the contest.

So, welcome aboard and enjoy the excitement of Baltimore Ravens (pre)season football. After all, there’s an exciting win streak on the line. Right? Right??

