Roquan Smith ranked No. 24 in NFL Top 100 list

After three Ravens were announced in the early rollout of this year’s NFL Top 100 list, linebacker Roquan Smith has joined the party. Smith was unveiled at the No. 24 spot, making him the highest-ranking Ravens player thus far and that’s unlikely to change now.

Smith joins CB Marlon Humphrey (No. 92), TE Mark Andrews (No. 80), and QB Lamar Jackson (No. 72) as the fourth teammate to be listed. Last season, Smith was ranked No. 84, so this updated placement represents a jump of 60 spots. That’s more than just about any other player on the Top 100 for 2023 so far.

After joining the Ravens at the midseason trade deadline last year, Smith finished the season strong. In 9 games with the team, the former Chicago Bear recorded 86 combined tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and an interception. He was certainly a factor in the Ravens having one of the league’s best defenses during the second half of the season.

Smith quickly established himself as an integral piece on the team and key leader. Since then, he’s been on a hot streak now of earning high praise and recognition around the league. Smith earned a Pro Bowl selection last season and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career (he made second-team in 2020 and 2021).

Then, in addition to being near the top of several defensive player rankings and lists this offseason, Smith earned a rating of 92 in Madden 2024, which was second-highest among all players at the linebacker position. Now, he can add a No. 24 ranking on the NFL Top 100 list to that resume.

Smith’s Top-25 landing sees him rank one spot ahead of RB Derrick Henry. Directly ahead of him are CB Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), WR A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), and RB Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers). Only one other inside linebacker has appeared on the Top 100 list thus far besides Smith, which is C.J. Mosley — who ranks No. 46 overall.