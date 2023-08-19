Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 20 observations: Deep Passing Highlights and more

The final practice before the Ravens’ second preseason game delivered excitement and relief. After all, this week included the joint practices with the Washington Commanders. Remember that? It’s been that long of a week. But it ended on a great note. Below are my latest observations.

Attendance/Injury

New outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney participated in practice. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell returned. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis attended practice but left after 45 minutes. Brent Urban’s absence the past two days was revealed as due to his wife giving birth. Congratulations to the Urban family!

Absences

QB Tyler Huntley (hamstring) WR Sean Ryan CB D. Williams (ankle) CB R. Ya-Sin (knee) CB A. Maulet CB M. Humphrey (foot) DL B. Urban (excused)

The remaining absences are on the NFI lists.

OL Andrew Vorhees OLB Tyus Bowser LS Nick Moore

Deep Passing Highlights to Receiving Trio

The final sessions of both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 brought resounding positives as quarterback Lamar Jackson found three receivers downfield for large gains.

The first of the three was wide receiver Rashod Bateman in 7-on-7, who gained a step on new cornerback Ronald Darby a for a lofty completion.

Next, in 11-on-11, Jackson looked to the right sideline and aired out a pass to Odell Beckham Jr.

In trademark fashion, Beckham snared the ball with one hand outstretched above his head as he boxed out the defender. It brought the family and friends crowd to their feet and cheering. Sometimes it’s just plain fun to see an expert at work.

The next play (I believe) was arguably a better play from Jackson. The elusive quarterback escaped a collapsing pocket that had him put his hands on the back of multiple offensive lineman as he evaded them and their feet treading backward. He leapt off to his left and saw rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers streaking up the left sideline and detonated a pass 40 yards and into the arms of Flowers in stride. By far his best pass of the day in my mind that saw Flowers march the remaining yards to the end zone.

This trio of completions really salvaged a day that likely had Jackson gritting his teeth. There were a few overthrows and plays left on the field that he’d like back, I’m sure. After all, we’ve heard Jackson come off the field and speak at the podium not about the four touchdowns passes he threw in a game, but rather express frustration about the ones he missed. I feel if he was at the podium today and somebody asked the completions he’d point at the ones he wanted back. That’s the player Jackson is.

In all, it was excellent to see the offense overcome a little adversity and inaccuracy and find a trio of hits they can hang their helmets on.

Clowney Gets Involved In Team Activities

Stepping onto the Ravens practice field at 6-foot-5 and 266 pounds, wearing No. 24, outside linebacker Jadeveoooooonn Clowwwwwneeeeeeeeey.

A few better photos of Clowney in the new digs. pic.twitter.com/UUrEiOhvKA — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 19, 2023

The Ravens were in shorts and the contact was limited, but that didn’t stop the newest Raven from mixing it up in team drills. Before we get to that, though, here’s a clip of Clowney running routes for warmups.

Defensive linemen warming up with slants. Clowney apart of the group. pic.twitter.com/ialXvoTBgx — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 19, 2023

Streak routes for the defensive line.

Clowney had the sun in his eyes pic.twitter.com/kTTIjK1JNK — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 19, 2023

The addition of Clowney was excitable and I think everyone on the sideline was curious as to how involved he’d be on Day 1 of training camp. Well, he took part in team drills and showed off some speed and a bit of power, too, as he shoved back offensive tackle Daniel Faalele on one of the downs during 11-on-11.

Harbaugh shared how Clowney looked after his first practice.

“He looked good,” Harbaugh said. “He was quick, he looks like he’s in shape. You can tell he’s been working hard. He said he had and you can see it. I thought he fit right in.”

Harbaugh was also asked about the addition of Clowney and if that’s going to impact the snaps and the development of younger guys, namely David Ojabo.

“You get kind of where you want to get. We don’t want to … We want enough guys,” Harbaugh said. “You want to have enough guys. There are a lot of snaps. You’re getting about 1,200 snaps in the season. You need all of those guys.”