Ravens waive UDFA defensive backs Jaquan Amos and Jordan Swann

The Baltimore Ravens made a pair of notable veteran free agent additions this week, signing Super Bowl-winning cornerback Ronald Darby on Thursday and three-time Pro Bowl edge defender Jadeveon Clowney on Friday.

In order to open a spot for them on the 90-man roster, the team waived undrafted rookie defensive backs Jaquan Amos and Jordan Swann with injury designations, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Ravens roster moves: In are OLB Jadeveon Clowney and CB Ronald Darby.

Amos is a safety that went undrafted out of Ball State University and Swann is a cornerback that went undrafted out of James Madison University. They both suited up for the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, in which Swann recorded four solo tackles and Amos logged a pair of solo tackles.

Darby took over Swann’s No. 33 on defense, although veteran running back Melvin Gordan still wears the number on offense.

As of right now, Clowney will be sporting the No. 24, which previously belonged to cornerback Marcus Peters. That could be subject to change when the roster gets trimmed down from 90 to 53 following final cuts in a few weeks, though. Clowney sported the No. 90 in all but one year of his career to date, which is currently is being occupied by second-year breakout candidate David Ojabo.

Still, there will certainly be more ascetically pleasing jersey numbers for him to choose from.

Darby was practice field for the first time as a Raven on Friday. Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about what he and Clowney bring to the table, as well as what makes them great fits for the team at their top two positions of need.

"We're happy with both those signings."



“I think we’ve done a good job of kind of looking at our options and bringing in two of the right guys,” Harbaugh said. “I think Jadeveon is a tough, hard-nosed, throws-his-body-around kind of player. We’ve played against him so many times. We understand how he plays. We’re excited to have him, and he’s excited to be here. He’s a good fit in this defense.

“Ronald Darby, again, is another guy that’s a really good fit in this defense. [He] wanted to be here, and we wanted him here. He’s a guy that we’ve kind of been keeping our eye on with the rehab from the knee. [He] came in and worked out, and he worked out really well. [He] looked really good and was in really good shape. That’s a credit to him. He came out to practice today and looked like he’s been practicing the whole camp. So, we’re happy with both of those signings.”