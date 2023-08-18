Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 19 observations: Bat(e)man Begins and more

Some fresh and returning faces were on the Ravens’ practice field today with the pads on as cornerback Ronald Darby, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back J.K. Dobbins all participated in team work.

I noticed there wasn’t the tenacious, raring-to-hit energy that I felt elevated today’s practice. Last week there was the pent-up energy between the offense and defense after going against each other for so long. After the two spirited practices against the Washington Commanders and then yesterday being a walk-through, today felt like a practice focused on getting better. The spare seconds were spent getting back to the line, getting in the play and executing. Head Coach John Harbaugh commented on how sharp the team was today.

“It was crisp,” Harbaugh said. “It was physical, competitive, yet it was—they took care of each other very well. I’m happy with that.”

Below are my latest observations.

Attendance/Injury

Cornerback Ronald Darby, who signed yesterday, was a full participant in practice.

Absences

QB Tyler Huntley (hamstring) WR Odell Beckham Jr. (vet day) WR Laquon Treadwell OT Morgan Moses (vet day) CB D. Williams (ankle) CB R. Ya-Sin (knee) CB A. Maulet CB M. Humphrey (foot) DB J. Amos DL B. Urban

The remaining absences are on the NFI lists.

OL Andrew Vorhees OLB Tyus Bowser LS Nick Moore

Bat(e)man Begins

On August 9, wide receiver Rashod Bateman joined the team in uniform and hugged the grass upon his arrival. It’s been a ramp-up, but he’s progressed enough to participate in team activities. That progression lead to him making the play of the practice, a one-handed touchdown catch during 7-on-7.

Assistant wide receiver coach Keith Williams shared how he felt seeing Bateman make a play.

“It was awesome,” Williams said. “Because he’s been a little frustrated trying to get back. Cause he’s been chomping at the bit trying to get back out there on the field. So for him to get back out there today and make a few difficult kind of catches on his first day, that was great to see. ... I felt great about it.”

Harbaugh spoke on Bateman’s efforts to get back on the field.

“Rashod has worked really hard to get himself back to where he is right now and he looked good today,” Harbaugh said.

Bateman’s emotions have been

Offense’s Jigsaw Puzzle Coming Together

It’s taken time, patience and hard work, but the Ravens’ offensive pieces are coming into place. Today, both Bateman and Dobbins participated in team activities, ushering together a nearly complete unit. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. given a vet day, the Ravens were only one healthy star from having all expected starters and stars on the field at the same time.

Fans have been aching for this moment and now, instead of being a pair of PUP players away, or an injury or two away, it’s now come down to just a rested player getting some spare time to recuperate.

Of course, that’s when the next phase of this offense comes together. They’re all on the field together soon, and then they’ll learn to grow as an offense. The highs and lows of touchdown passes and incompletions. Of communicating different concepts and what they’re seeing on any given play.

It’s an exciting time for Ravens fans who are days away from the second phase of the offenses construction getting underway.

Quick Hits