According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Jadaveon Clowney is going to the Ravens. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 18, 2023

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, “the Ravens agreed to terms with Clowney last night” and he should be arriving to sign the deal “as early as [Friday].”

Clowney spent the past two seasons playing for the Cleveland Browns and amassing 11 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

This would be the fifth team for Clowney, after having stints with the Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL draft.

Adding Clowney is a significant add for the sake of bolstering a pass rush unit lacking depth and experience. The Ravens have had only Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo among their expected starters on the edge with outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on the Non-Football Injury list. Though they have some hopeful young talent, namely undrafted rookie Malik Hamm who has caught attention throughout training camp and the preseason, the Ravens needed more. With Clowney in the mix and Bowser hopefully on the mend, the pass rush unit for the Ravens just may be able to get more involved this season.