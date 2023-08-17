Report: Ravens hosting cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Anthony Brown

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting a pair of cornerbacks following the news that All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss some time at the start of the season following foot surgery. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, cornerback Ronald Darby is visiting Baltimore on Thursday.

Following the injury to star CB Marlon Humphrey, the #Ravens are hosting FA CB Ronald Darby today, source said. There is a need. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023

Darby’s season with the Denver Broncos last year was cut to just five games after suffering a torn ACL in October. In those five games, Darby allowed just seven completions on 18 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in 281 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Darby was a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2015 but was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles following his second season. Darby spent the next three seasons with the Eagles before joining Washington in 2020. Darby signed a three-year contract worth $30 million with the Broncos in 2021 but was released this offseason.

CBS Sport’s Josina Anderson added that the Ravens also worked out cornerback Anthony Brown.

I’m told free agent CB Anthony Brown has already “worked out” for the #Ravens. https://t.co/Ve3TNHQrTT — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 17, 2023

Brown has spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2022, Brown allowed 46 completions on 86 targets for 589 yards and four touchdowns on 729 defensive snaps in 12 games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Alongside Humphrey, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin remains sidelined with a knee injury suffered in training camp early in August. Second-year cornerback Pepe Williams underwent ankle surgery that is expected to keep him out of action until later in the season, with Head Coach John Harbaugh mentioning October as a possible returning point.