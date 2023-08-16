Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey to undergo foot surgery

A cornerback room hanging on by an All-Pro has lost their lynchpin with Marlon Humphrey set to undergo foot surgery, first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

After practice on Wednesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Humphrey’s surgery.

“I can’t comment on how much he’ll have to miss because that timeline is [undetermined] right now,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just hard to determine, [but] it’s not going to be a long-term deal, though. And he is getting foot surgery today. That’s confirmed.”

This now brings the total cornerbacks absent to five.

Humphrey Damarion “Pepe” Williams Jalyn Armour-Davis Rock Ya-Sin Arthur Maulet

According to Harbaugh, Armour-Davis, Ya-Sin and Maulet are in various forms of “close” to returning, but until then, the Ravens are without numerous starters and depth. With this being so close to the season, the Ravens don’t have the luxury of finding high-quality depth or starter pieces on the free agent market, leaving a trade as the best form of landing a starter, but it’s going to come at a premium.