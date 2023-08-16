Ravens - Commanders Joint Practice Day 2: Analyzing All of Lamar Jackson’s Pass Attempts

The final day of joint practices between the Ravens and Commanders have concluded. In lieu of full observations, I’ve clipped all of Lamar Jackson’s pass attempts for your viewing.

Attendance/Injury

The biggest news of the day comes in the form of cornerback Marlon Humphrey undergoing foot surgery on Wednesday for a “lingering issue.” According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, it will not keep Humphrey out long term. However, Harbaugh did not give a timeline. This comes as a shock after Humphrey fully participated in yesterday’s practice and was particularly physical.

Now, the Ravens are hoping to get those that are “close” to returning on the field pronto, and that they can corral together in hopes of holding down the defense until Humphrey returns.

Absences

TE Isaiah Likely QB Tyler Huntley WR Laquon Treadwell WR Rashod Bateman OT R. Stanley CB Marlon Humphrey CB J. Armour-Davis CB D. Williams (ankle surgery) CB R. Ya-Sin (knee) CB A. Maulet DB J. Amos

The remaining absences are on the PUP/NFI lists.

OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI) OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI) LS Nick Moore (NFI)

Offense Struggles

The inconsistencies on offense today were notable. So, I documented every play possible on the Ravens’ live stream.

FIRST SERIES

11-on-11

4 PLAYS

Jackson targets Beckham on the right boundary but overthrows to the sideline and it’s incomplete.

11-on-11

Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr.

On the second play, Jackson goes deep to wide receiver Devin Duvernay but the receiver cuts his route short on a curl of some sort. So, a miscommunication as the team continues to work things out in the offense.

11-on-11

Lamar Jackson to Devin Duvernay.

A miscommunication where Jackson throws deep but Duvernay cut back.

The lone completion of the four-play series goes to Nelson Agholor on a curl.

11-on-11

Lamar Jackson to Nelson Agholor Complete

The fourth play is one Jackson might wish he had back as he has an open Beckham who beats first-round rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. An underthrow by Jackson leads to the incompletion.

11-on-11

Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr. Deep Shot

7-on-7

The first two plays of 7-on-7 are were not captured.

Jackson had an open Andrews by a step but the ball was overthrown. However, Jackson had held onto the ball for 3+ seconds which isn’t going to occur consistently.

The other play was a pass to rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers but the pass was broken up by a Commanders defender.

Jackson gives Agholor a chance on the 50/50 ball but Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is in good position.

7-on-7

Lamar Jackson to Nelson Agholor Fade incomplete.

Good coverage by WAS25

Jackson completes a ball to Beckham on the left sideline for what was a short curl.

7-on-7

Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr. left sideline complete

Jackson goes to Duvernay in the end zone but the ball the coverage by safety Darrick Forest and St-Juste break up the pass.

7-on-7

Lamar Jackson to Devin Duvernay | PBU WAS 22/25

Jackson goes gets a ball to Agholor who finds a soft spot between two linebackers who are pointing at one another to pick him up in coverage.

7-on-7

Lamar Jackson to Nelson Agholor short curl in zone

The final play of 7-on-7 was not caught on camera as they focused on Flowers for a potential play. Instead, Jackson completed a pass to rookie running back Keaton Mitchell after looking off a linebacker.

11-on-11 (No Pass Rush)

Jackson’s attempt to Andrews is broken up from good coverage but a bit better of a ball gives the physical tight end more opportunity.

11-on-11 (No Pass Rush)

Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews. Underthrow + Good Coverage

Jackson’s attempt seems a bit forced here, more hoping that Duvernay is going to get past the defender. If so, Duvernay has room to run and is a speedster but that wasn’t the case for this play.

11-on-11 (No Pass Rush)

Lamar Jackson to Devin Duvernay | PBU 25

Jackson then goes to No. 89 on back-to-back throws for his first two completions of this series.

11-on-11 (No Pass Rush)

Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews Left Sideline

11-on-11 (No Pass Rush)

Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews Left Sideline Again

Jackson gets his third-straight completion, finding Agholor on another curl.

11-on-11 (No Pass Rush)

Lamar Jackson to Nelson Agholor Curl

Disappointingly, the deep ball was just not working today as Jackson tries to connect with Agholor against Forbes but either Forbes gets a glove on it or Agholor drops the ball. Maybe both.

11-on-11 (No Pass Rush)

Lamar Jackson to Nelson Agholor Deep ball drop / PBU WAS13

The final 11-on-11 series began with an incompletion to Beckham, similar to the overthrow he had on the right sideline to begin the day. Then, he followed it with a completion on what I think was a rub route.

THIRD SERIES

11-on-11 (Full speed)

Lamar Jackson to OBJ left sideline incomplete

11-on-11

Lamar Jackson to OBJ rub route (?) complete

Jackson never could really get into a good rhythm today, as he throws a high ball to Beckham that is dropped.

11-on-11

Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr. high pass, drop OBJ

On Jackson’s fourth attempt to Beckham he finds the receiver for the touchdown.

11-on-11

Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr. TOUCHDOWN

Three plays were not recorded via the livestream.

Jackson scrambled after solid Commander coverage and I believe he gets tackled at the LOS. Two linemen put their hands on his shoulder pads as a bit of a signal.

Jackson targeted Andrews in the end zone but the ball was underthrown, allowing Forbes to break up the pass. After the play, Andrews went behind the offenses circle in frustration. He spiked his helmet to the turf which looked like it shattered a piece and walked off the field without a trainer. This occurred after Jackson completed a touchdown pass to Flowers.

Cheers, gang.