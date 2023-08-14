Former Ravens running back Alex Collins has died; NFL world mourns

According to the Baltimore Ravens and now confirmed by several outlets, former Ravens running back Alex Collins died Monday morning at 28 years old.

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

As many of you have now heard, Alex Collins (@Budda03 ) passed away this morning.



My heart is broken, and I am just at a loss. Alex you were so loved by so many. You impacted lives with your joy and positive, caring spirit…and that big smile. I was so honored to be your agent pic.twitter.com/8GNMiVqbO5 — Kelli Masters Mgmt (@KMMsports) August 15, 2023

Collins played two years for the Ravens and was known for his Irish Jig touchdown dance celebration, which was seen plenty as he found the end zone 13 times for Baltimore.

Ravens RB Alex Collins' secret to quick feet? Irish dance, obviously. pic.twitter.com/9Sa6fYTLCQ — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2018

According to WPLG’s Ian Margol, Collins died from a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes.

BREAKING: We’ve been able to confirm Alex Collins was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes Sunday evening. I’ll have all of the info on @WPLGLocal10 at 10 and 11. https://t.co/9OqFNhMjnA — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) August 15, 2023

FOX Sports’ Andy Slater found the full details from the police report.

Along with a team statement, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh gave his own.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rHqGL6bAmd — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2023

R.I.P Alex Collins ️ ️ ️ — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) August 15, 2023

Tell someone you love them please. Thanks — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) August 15, 2023

Alex Collins is the third member of the 2017 Ravens to tragically pass away within the last year. QB Ryan Mallett died in June. TE Gavin Escobar died last September. https://t.co/PnGD5s6Pbn — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 15, 2023

We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… pic.twitter.com/O1MhthAQer — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 15, 2023

Alex Collins’ 2017 is one of the greatest by a Ravens RB in franchise history. On an offense with a passing attack, he finished …



11th in rush yards (973)

9th in YPC (4.6)

3rd in run DVOA

1st in Irish jigs



More on his passing: https://t.co/K9tPzVPY7Bpic.twitter.com/9CfZ3Ynfmd — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 15, 2023