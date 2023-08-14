 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Ravens running back Alex Collins has died; NFL world mourns

Collins was 28 years old

By Kyle Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

According to the Baltimore Ravens and now confirmed by several outlets, former Ravens running back Alex Collins died Monday morning at 28 years old.

Collins played two years for the Ravens and was known for his Irish Jig touchdown dance celebration, which was seen plenty as he found the end zone 13 times for Baltimore.

According to WPLG’s Ian Margol, Collins died from a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes.

FOX Sports’ Andy Slater found the full details from the police report.

Along with a team statement, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh gave his own.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

