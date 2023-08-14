Report: Ravens expected to sign DB DeAndre Houston-Carson

Amidst a slew of injuries to several defensive backs, the Baltimore Ravens continue to scour the free agent market for assistance in the secondary. After claiming slot cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers on Sunday, the team reportedly worked out defensive backs on Monday: Corrion Ballard, Duron Harmon, and DeAndre Houston-Carson.

According to The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Houston-Carson is expected to sign a deal with the Ravens.

Former #Bears DB and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson is expected to sign a contract with the #Ravens — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 14, 2023

Houston-Carson, 30, is a seven-year veteran having played exclusively for the Chicago Bears during his career. The former sixth-round pick is more of a natural safety than cornerback, which is not nearly as much of a positional need for the Ravens.

However, the Ravens have a tendency to value versatility in their secondary and like to move players between cornerback and safety. They’ve done so with Brandon Stephens, Ar’Darius Washington, and most recently veteran Daryl Worley. This signing of Houston-Carson signals they’re looking for available bodies of any kind in the defensive backfield.

Houston-Carson has started only nine total games in his career out of 94 total appearances, all of which came over the past two seasons. He’s totaled 139 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and eight pass breakups in seven seasons.

The former Chicago Bear has notably been a valuable special teams player throughout his career, as well — a trait the Ravens value more than most teams. He’s played a total of 1,800 special teams snaps for his career compared to 996 snaps on defense.

This is unlikely to be the last addition the Ravens make in their secondary over the next several weeks prior to the start of the regular season.