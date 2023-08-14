John Harbaugh provides updates on several injured Ravens players

The Baltimore Ravens currently have several players not participating in practice for injury-related reasons. Following a day off, Head Coach John Harbaugh gave updates on their statuses, which included positive developments for all but one.

Veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser remains on the Non-Football-Injury (NFI) list as he works his way back from a knee issue that flared up. He was seen walking around the field at M&T Bank Stadium prior to the team’s preseason opener without the same pronounced limp that he had last month.

Harbaugh told reporters that Bowser should be ready for the regular season opener.

Head coach John Harbaugh on Tyus Bowser's status update: pic.twitter.com/MdDpF0EkIz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2023

“They are being cautious, I will say,” Harbaugh said. “They did say today – his knee looked the best that it’s looked [when it comes to] swelling, things like that. I know he’ll be back for the season, but I know as well as you can know, there’s not a serious problem in there. It’s just getting right for him to play at his highest level.”

As far as updates on players that took the field on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Harbaugh revealed that fourth-year wide receiver James Proche is dealing with a hip/lower back/buttocks contusion. He also confirmed that fourth-year quarterback Tyler Huntley has a minor hamstring tweak.

Neither player is expected to miss much time but the team intends on taking the “cautious” approach with both of them.

Head coach John Harbaugh gives a status update on James Proche and Tyler Huntley: pic.twitter.com/oSsuEF7M7S — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2023

“The thing about the hamstring is you don’t want to redo it,” Harbaugh said. “You don’t want to reinjure it. We really have been really cautious with the hamstrings of late, [and] we’ll probably continue that trend.”

The health of the Ravens cornerback depth chart has been a hot topic over the last week. They have had several players in competition for starting jobs and key roles miss practice with injuries. Harbaugh shared that second-year pro Jalyn Armour-Davis, fifth-year veteran Rock Ya-Sin, and seventh-year veteran nickel Arthur Maulet are nearing a return to action “pretty soon.”

Head coach John Harbaugh gives status updates on Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams, and Arthur Maulet: pic.twitter.com/2e7j0nhZBy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2023

“Jalyn is real close, Rock is not quite as close as Jalyn but (is) still close,” Harbaugh said. “Arthur Maulet again (is) real close, same category.”

The only unfortunate injury update that Harbaugh had to give was the status of second-year cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who was competing with Maulet and third-year pro Ar’Darius Washington for the starting spot in the slot. He will undergo another ankle surgery that will keep him sidelined and out of commission until around October.

“It’s not a season-ender,” Harbaugh said. “What happened is, the screw in there, it caused the bone to crack a little bit – the screw that was in the surgery – and that’s something that does happen sometimes, we were told. So, that’s where he’s at, unfortunately for him and for us in that sense.”

With the corner position group currently ailing, the Ravens claimed former Detroit Lions corner Tae Hayes off waivers on Sunday. They’re also reportedly expected to sign former Chicago Bears defensive back and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Head coach John Harbaugh on the addition of Tae Hayes: pic.twitter.com/Oq3SQxoRnU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2023

“We did bring in Tae. You saw that,” Harbaugh said. “We’re excited to get a look at him. He’s out here today, and he’ll be thrown right into the fire.”