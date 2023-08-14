Report: J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list; is now eligible to practice

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Dobbins has yet to practice this offseason as many have speculated he’s “held in,” pursuing a new contract. He was in attendance but not participating in practices during mandatory minicamp. Throughout training camp, Dobbins has been on the PUP list with a hamstring issue, though it became clear throughout the weeks that Dobbins was holding in.

Last week, Head coach John Harbaugh said the decision to practice was on Dobbins’ shoulders.

“The ball is in J.K.’s court,” Harbaugh said. “We have talked. We talked again yesterday. We had great conversation. I do expect him back very soon, but I don’t have anything to say about it. It’s up to J.K., so hopefully that will happen soon.”

Apparently, the time for Dobbins is now after watching Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon III and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell all show some flash and burst against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Preseason Week 1 tilt.