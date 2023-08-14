Ravens 2023 Regular Season Roster Projection

Following Baltimore’s 20-19 preseason victory over Philadelphia, the Ravens 2023 roster is coming into focus.

While general manager Eric DeCosta remains likely to add veterans at positions of weakness leading up to the regular season opener on September 10th, the blueprint for the Week 1 depth chart has been revealed throughout training camp. DeCosta will use every maneuver at his disposal to assemble a team prepared to chase a Super Bowl title this season, while also balancing long-term roster stability and succession planning.

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Entering a contract season, Huntley should beat out 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson for the backup quarterback job.

Running Back: Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell

Considering Edwards and Dobbins’ injury history and uncertain futures with the club, the electric rookie Mitchell should make the squad above the aging Melvin Gordon.

Tight End: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Patrick Ricard, Charlie Kolar

Expect Ricard to serve primarily as an in-line blocker as Kolar develops that aspect of his game during his second season.

Offensive Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele, Patrick Mekari

If Faalele continues the improvement he displayed against the Eagles, the Ravens will boast a quality 2-deep at this premium position.

Interior Line: Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Sam Mustipher

As a 26-year old with 40 starts on his resume, backup center Mustipher offers more long-term value than disappointing former third round guard Ben Cleveland.

Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace

Rostering just five wideouts is a possibility, however Bateman’s injury history suggest keeping Wallace around will be the likely outcome.

Specialists: Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott

Ott replaced injured long snapper Morgan Cox seamlessly against the Eagles.

Defensive Line; Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban

The ascending Jones completes a quartet of quality tackles, and Urban will enter the rotation when base defense is necessary, making a sixth down lineman Angelo Blackson an imprudent luxury.

Inside Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Trenton Simpson, Del’Shawn Phillips

While core special teamers have never been less valuable, Harrison and Phillips each showed their ability to contribute on defense in the preseason contest.

Outside Linebacker: Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Tyus Bowser

Ojabo’s difficulty holding the edge against the run indicate DeCosta will sign a proven veteran, such as Jadeveon Clowney, if Bowser is not healthy enough for a large snap share to begin the season.

Cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Ar’Darius Washington, Kevon Seymour, Daryl Worley, Jalyn Armour-Davis

A procession of hopefully short-term injuries make the cornerback projection difficult. To ensure some security at the position, DeCosta could re-acquire veterans Seymour and Worley after stashing former fourth and fifth round dart throws Damarion Williams and Kyu Kelly on short-term injured reserve, to be activated if in-season injuries arise.

Safety: Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens

Lack of offseason investment at cornerback suggest Stone or Stephens will begin the season as the Ravens nickel defender.