Report: Jadeveon Clowney meeting with Jaguars after visiting Ravens

After visiting the Baltimore Ravens last week, veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Clowney’s visit with the Ravens reportedly went well, and the former No. 1 overall pick stayed in Baltimore the next day — which suggested a signing could be imminent. However, Clowney received an offer from the team and was taking time to “think it through.”

Evidently, while there may be mutual interest between him and the Ravens, today’s news of the visit in Jacksonville make it clear that he’s weighing his options. Assuming he leaves Jacksonville without signing a contract, it could be a decision between the Ravens and Jaguars — unless another team were to enter the mix.

Clowney would be a significant acquisition for Baltimore, as they’re in need of depth and experience at the edge rusher position. The Ravens have been linked to Clowney in previous years as well but the two sides never aligned. Since 2019, he’s signed with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns in free agency cycles.

In nine career seasons, the 30-year-old has 320 combined tackles, 43 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, and 109 quarterback hits. He has three seasons with nine or more sacks and has a reputation as a good run defender, as well.

If Clowney signs with the Jaguars or another team, the Ravens would likely pivot to another veteran free agent option. They previously hosted Kyle Van Noy on a visit before Clowney and he remains unsigned, so that’s remains a possible option as well.