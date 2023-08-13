Ravens claim former Lions CB Tae Hayes off waivers

The Baltimore Ravens front office didn’t take a day off after extending their historic preseason winning streak on Saturday.

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter and NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, they were awarded a claim on cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Ravens claimed former Lions’ CB Tae Hayes on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2023

Last Thursday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said that the health of the team’s cornerback depth was an “issue.” They have several cornerbacks that are competing for starting jobs currently nursing minor injuries. Hayes, a former undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State University in 2019, will provide a healthy camp body — something the team is currently short on at the moment.

Hayes has made regular season appearances for five different teams and spent time with seven total during his first four years in the league. He’s played 13 career games and 207 defensive snaps, recording 16 total tackles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

This transaction comes a day after the Ravens saw inconsistent performances from several reserve members of their secondary in their preseason opener. In the narrow win over the Philadelphia Eagles, veteran Kevon Seymour (63 snaps) and fifth-round rookie Kyu Blu Kelley (17 snaps) were the most impressive defensive backs in coverage.