Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens are kicking off their first preseason of the 2023 NFL season. They welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to M&T Bank Stadium with a 23-game win streak on the line.

The Ravens are reportedly resting any established starters for Saturday’s game, including Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Beatdown has resources for your pregame.

If you’re new to Baltimore Beatdown, welcome! This post will serve as an Open Thread for commenters to provide their opinions throughout the contest.

So, welcome aboard and enjoy the excitement of Baltimore Ravens (pre)season football. After all, there’s an exciting win streak on the line. Right? Right??

