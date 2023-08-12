How to watch Ravens vs. Eagles: Kickoff time, TV Channel, online streaming, radio, more

The Baltimore Ravens kick off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles, welcoming their bird brethren to M&T Bank Stadium. Here’s how you can watch tonight’s matchup.
Baltimore Ravens (0-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)
Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Broadcast
- Local TV: WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster, Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, VA.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, VA.), WMDT (Delmarva area)
- TV Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games
- National TV: NFL Network (Until 9 p.m.)
- Local online streaming: Baltimoreravens.com | Baltimore Ravens App
- National online streaming: NFL+
Radio
- Radio: 98Rock (97.9FM)
- Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
- National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
