How to watch Ravens vs. Eagles: Kickoff time, TV Channel, online streaming, radio, more

The Baltimore Ravens kick off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles, welcoming their bird brethren to M&T Bank Stadium. Here’s how you can watch tonight’s matchup.

Baltimore Ravens (0-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Broadcast

Local TV: WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster, Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, VA.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, VA.), WMDT (Delmarva area)

WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster, Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, VA.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, VA.), WMDT (Delmarva area) TV Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games

National TV: NFL Network (Until 9 p.m.)

NFL Network (Until 9 p.m.) Local online streaming: Baltimoreravens.com | Baltimore Ravens App

Baltimoreravens.com | Baltimore Ravens App National online streaming: NFL+

Radio

Radio: 98Rock (97.9FM)

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)