How to watch Ravens vs. Eagles: Kickoff time, TV Channel, online streaming, radio, more

Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles preseason Game 1: How to watch on TV, online streaming, radio, and announcer information

By Kyle Barber
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens kick off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles, welcoming their bird brethren to M&T Bank Stadium. Here’s how you can watch tonight’s matchup.

Baltimore Ravens (0-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Broadcast

  • Local TV: WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster, Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, VA.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, VA.), WMDT (Delmarva area)
  • TV Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games

Radio

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

  • National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

