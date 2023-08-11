Report: Ravens host CB William Jackson III for visit

The Baltimore Ravens continue to monitor the late free agent market for possible additions, specifically at edge rusher and cornerback. On Tuesday, they reportedly hosted veteran corner William Jackson III for a visit, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Jackson, 30, was drafted No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2016 draft. The six-year veteran played the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati, so the Ravens are plenty familiar with his game. He started 48 of 59 total games with the Bengals, totaling 150 tackles, 41 passes defended and three interceptions.

Jackson signed with the Washington Commanders in 2021, starting 16 games until he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in November 2022. He appeared in a game for the Steelers and was released four months after being traded.

At his peak in Cincinnati, Jackson thrived as a press-man coverage defender. His performance declined in Washington, where he was used more in zone coverage and proved to be a poor scheme fit. His PFF grade of 71.4 in 2020 ranked 20th among all cornerbacks; in 2017 he graded out No. 4 at the position with a 90.2 mark.

Jackson’s best chance of returning to form is in a defensive situation that aligns better with his skill set, which he could find in Baltimore. The Ravens have long coveted physical outside cornerbacks who can play press coverage, a la Marlon Humphrey, which Jackson fits the mold of.