Ravens News 8/11: Same Wavelength and more

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unofficially 19-of-30 passing, with a few of his incompletions coming on deflections caused by the defensive line. Flowers continued to shine, catching two passes from Jackson after getting open with swift releases off the line of scrimmage. The defensive linemen waved their arms in unison multiple times throughout the day to signify that they had deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage. Broderick Washington and Jeremiah Moon each had a deflection, and multiple players were in on the third. Linebacker David Ojabo had many pressures throughout the day that forced incompletions or rushed throws from the quarterbacks. Ojabo also had a sack on Anthony Brown. Linderbaum held up on a bull rush against Michael Pierce, angling the nose tackle away from the would-be quarterback. Rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson nearly beat rookie guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu with a hesitation move that set up an apparent cross-chop. Defensive lineman Brent Urban turned the corner on Aumavae-Laulu with a swim move.

Jackson’s long touchdown completion to Andrews was another example of them being on the same wavelength. After being flushed out of the pocket to his left, Jackson spotted Andrews, who had floated behind the secondary. Jackson spotted him and made an accurate throw on the move. When in trouble, Andrews remains one of Jackson’s primary looks. Jalyn Armour-Davis didn’t practice and Pepe Williams left early. Both are second-year cornerbacks competing for playing time. Veteran cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet were also not at Thursday’s practice. Harbaugh said the Ravens’ cornerback depth is “an issue.” Ar’Darius Washington took advantage of extra reps at cornerback and had a strong day, leaping to knock away a pass intended for Wallace during seven-on-sevens. Rashod Bateman participated strictly in individual drills during his second day of practice. Harbaugh called Bateman’s continued progress from his foot injury “very promising.”

BALTIMORE RAVENS 1. Lamar Jackson will set a career-high PFF passing grade The focus on Baltimore this offseason is obviously how Lamar Jackson fares in a new offense. For the first time in his NFL career, he will be outside of the bespoke system Greg Roman built to take advantage of Jackson’s rushing skill set. New coordinator Todd Monken has already said that means more 11 personnel, just like Jackson employed in college at Louisville. Jackson’s college offense used three or more receivers on the field 65% of the time. Baltimore was at 12% last year, the lowest rate in the NFL by an order of magnitude. Jackson has shown repeatedly he is an excellent passer at this level, and now he’s going to be in an offense that showcases it. 2. Baltimore will sign a “starting” nickel cornerback before the season The Ravens have a solid-looking roster, but cornerback is a potential area of concern. The only player with any kind of proven track record playing in the slot is Marlon Humphrey, who has transitioned away from that position over the past couple of years. Humphrey played more snaps inside in both 2019 and 2020 before that reversed over the past two seasons. Last season, he recorded 771 snaps outside and fewer than 200 in the slot. There’s a solid chance the Ravens will look to sign a slot defender they have confidence in before the season starts, or potentially add a veteran cornerback who will allow Humphrey to transition back inside in sub packages. 3. David Ojabo leads the team in sacks David Ojabo making it back onto the field at all last season after tearing his Achilles tendon at his pro day was a minor miracle. It was also more symbolic than any real opportunity for him to make an impact. This season, however, the Ravens will look to deploy a first-round talent who slipped because of that injury. With a lack of consistent veterans along that defensive front, the door is open for anybody to be the team’s leading pass rusher. Last season, veteran Justin Houston led the defense with 11 sacks, and in second place was off-ball linebacker Patrick Queen with seven. If Ojabo can show why he was a highly regarded talent, he will complete a phenomenal comeback.

2. Odell Beckham Contract: One year for $15 million (worth up to $18 million in incentives). After sitting out all last season, the jury remains out on how much juice is left in Beckham’s tank, but his mere presence in Baltimore should help open the offense. Beckham can still run routes and owns sticky hands, giving the Ravens a threat they’ve missed. Pairing OBJ with rookie Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman (when healthy) and the ever-reliable Mark Andrews makes the new Ravens passing attack more dangerous than it’s ever been in the Lamar Jackson era.

