Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 14 observations: Andrews Competes, Treadwell Excites and More

The final practice before a preseason game has ended. The energy levels were different today. Not bad, but different. Frequently throughout practice the Ravens first-team starters on one side would go against the third-team. Whether it was Lamar Jackson and the offense going against the third-team defense or Roquan Smith and the starters lining up to defend against the third-team, it was a curious practice. Nonetheless, here are my latest observations.

Attendance/Injury

Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Damarion “Pepe” Williams returned to practice.

Sadly, Pepe was carted off the field shortly into practice. He appeared to be hopping on one foot and not putting pressure on the other.

Wide receiver Makai Polk did not practice and it was announced afterward he has been waived. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis also did not practice, a first this training camp.

Absences

LB Trenton Simpson (soft tissue) CB Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle) CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) CB Arthur Maulet (hamstring) S Geno Stone (ankle)

The remaining absences are on the PUP/NFI lists.

RB J.K. Dobbins (PUP) OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI) OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI) LS Nick Moore (NFI)

Mark Andrews: Competitor

Not a practice goes by that tight end Mark Andrews doesn’t get the football. Partially because he’s simply too good to not get a pass thrown his way. The other part is Andrews’ relentless competitive spirit disallows him from taking a play off.

Today, Andrews was featured early and often. The first three drives Lamar Jackson and Andrews stepped on the field together, Andrews was the first player targeted and he caught all three passes. It didn’t matter if it was 11-on-11 red zone, 7-on-7 at the 30-yard line, or otherwise. Andrews got the ball.

The top play of practice involved the dynamic duo during 11-on-11. Jackson escaped a pressured pocket, scrambled and evaded pressure to his left, looked downfield and fired a strike to an open Andrews crossing the field on a deep post for the trot-in touchdown.

Two hours into the practice No. 14 of training camp, Andrews was still going full bore. It’s red zone drills between the first-team offense and third-team defense. Jackson throws to Andrews whose being clung a bit tightly by defensive back Jaquan Amos. Andrews can’t corral the ball and stands up looking for an official. It’s a sight we saw last week where he gave a certain gesture to an official that drew a flag. This time, he looks at the side judge who doesn’t throw laundry. Then, looks to the back judge and when he gives a look that doesn’t get a flag he jogs off the field a bit dismayed.

Andrews has yet to miss a practice this year. Last training camp, Harbaugh talked about how Andrews and Marlon Humphrey are two players who be told to back off a little bit from their hard work.

“That’s how it works with those guys,” Harbaugh said. “They just want to be out there, and they want to always practice, which you appreciate, but I guess it’s my responsibility then to make sure they don’t get too much work.”

I asked about Andrews’ competitive spirit with Harbaugh today and how he’s still going full tilt against third-team defense hours into Day 14.

“That’s who he is,” Harbaugh said. “He wants to make plays, he wants the ball, he wants to be perfect in his routes, he wants to block people. That’s just who Mark is and I think he sets the tone for this whole team.”

Laquon Treadwell Delivers Excitable Practice

There’s a greater pressure on wide receiver Laquon Treadwell here at Ravens training camp. He’s a former first round pick and is entering Year 9 in the NFL. Today, he flashed some of that ability, catching a deep passing play from Jackson against Corey Mayfield Jr. He also got his hands on a touchdown, leaping over Kevon Seymour for the red zone touchdown.

“... Tread has made a bunch of plays,” Harbaugh said when asked about wide receivers.

Unfortunately, Treadwell showed a bit of why he’s struggled to remain a consistent threat. Against Marlon Humphrey, Treadwell beat the cornerback on a red zone fade in 7-on-7 but the ball went through his hands as he high-pointed it over Humphrey. Later on he was called for a false start penalty during 11-on-11. The small things and mistakes add up and he’s wise to know they can his odds. But a great preseason game on Saturday could make them easier to forget.

Backup Quarterback Competition

The Ravens have not settled on a backup quarterback for the 2023 season. In camp we’ve seen both Josh Johnson and Tyler Huntley take second-team reps. Both have made excellent throws and costly decisions as they duke it out for the clipboard role and Harbaugh said the preseason will be taken into account as to who will win the job.

“I think the games will go a long way in deciding [who will win the backup quarterback spot],” Harbaugh said. “I would say this, all those guys have shown that they’re capable of being that guy. All three quarterbacks after Lamar have proven they are capable of being the backup quarterback here and doing a great job. Now, hey, [we’ll] see who separates.”

Quick Hits