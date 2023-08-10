Report: Ravens offered Jadeveon Clowney a contract following recent visit

After hosting two established veteran edge defenders in the past few weeks, the Baltimore Ravens appear be ready to add an experienced presence to their outside linebacker depth chart.

They reportedly hosted three-time Pro Bowler and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney for a free agent visit on Tuesday and it must’ve went well because on Wednesday, CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reported that the team offered him a contract and that he “is taking some time to think it through”.

I’m told free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney received an offer from the #Ravens and is taking some time to think it through, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 9, 2023

While she didn’t have any details of what the contract offer that Clowney received entails, according to overthecap.com the Ravens currently have just north of $9.5 million in available salary cap space which is the seventh-fewest in the league so whatever it is likely won’t be anywhere near market value.

If the Ravens were willing to let four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston who led the team in sacks last season with 9.5 sign with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with $6 million guaranteed, it’s probably safe to assume that their offer to Clowney is less than that.

It could still be within the same ball park but with fewer guarantees, a lower base salary. and more incentives as they did with the one-year deal they signed veteran running back Melvin Gordon to at the onset of training camp. They could also sign him to a comparable deal and tack on void years which is a financial practice that they have used quite a few times during the offseason to free up some cap space.

After spending the past two years playing against the Ravens as a starter with the Cleveland Browns, the 10th-year veteran would have a chance to stick it to his former team twice this year and would get to watch Lamar Jackson play from the sideline instead of trying to corral him for a sack or open-field tackle.

Clowney recorded 11 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and 3 forced fumbles with the Browns from 2021-2022 according to Pro Football Reference and in four games against the Ravens he logged 1.5 sacks, 4 quarterback hits, and 1 tackle for loss.

If he signed the offer, the Ravens would be his five different team since entering the league and by far the best in terms of talent on both sides of the ball and chances to contend for a Super Bowl championship.