Which Ravens pass catcher is most likely to reach 1,000 receiving yards?

For years, the Baltimore Ravens tried to build up their arsenal of pass catchers via the NFL Draft coupled with lackluster and failed mid-tier veteran signings.

General Manager Eric DeCosta went to work this offseason. He not only made franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson the highest-paid player in league history, but also surrounded him with the most talented group of weapons that he’s had at any level of competition.

Now that Todd Monken has replaced Greg Roman as the team’s offensive coordinator, their offense is expected to be much more balanced. However, there’s still only one ball to go around. There will likely only be one pass-catcher from the group of returners and new additions that reaches the 1,000-yard receiving threshold.

Here is a case for the top viable candidates, who will be in heavily involved in the offense week in and week out.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The three-time Pro Bowler is the most notable of the newcomers. Beckham’s arrival gave the entire franchise and fanbase an energetic and hopeful jolt that they sorely needed at the time of his signing.

He missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL and the last time he recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards was in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns. That was also the first time that Beckham got to work with Monken. His last time on the field for an actual game was in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham was on his way to potentially winning MVP of the title game before he suffered his untimely injury.

Now that they are reunited and he’s fully healthy and paired with the best quarterback that he’s ever had in Jackson, Beckham could be in store for a massive bounce-back season. He could not only eclipse 1,000 receiving yards but potentially be in contention for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

WR Rashod Bateman

The 2021 first-round pick appeared to be on his way to a breakout season through the first three games last year before he suffered a mid-foot sprain. It eventually resulted in a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury that required surgery. He had recorded 226 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and led the NFL with 28.25 yards per catch entering the Ravens’ Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, where he sustained his initial injury.

Although injuries have hampered him during his first two years in the league, Bateman has flashed his explosive playmaking potential numerous times when on the field. Even with the arrival of Beckham, who he looks up to and trains with during the offseason, Bateman still possesses No. 1 receiver potential. He is poised to finally break out heading into a pivotal 2023 season.

HOLY BATMAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/iGgfmfFu7w — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

Bateman could become just the third homegrown Ravens receiver to record 1,000 receiving yards in the last decade. Torrey Smith logged 1,128 yards back in 2013 followed by Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, who posted 1,008 yards in 2021 before being traded to Arizona Cardinals the following offseason.

TE Mark Andrews

The three-time Pro Bowler is perhaps the most likely candidate of the bunch to reach and surpass this threshold for the second time in his career. While Andrews will certainly see a decline in his share targets because there are more mouths to feed, the added weapons will also prevent opposing teams from keying on him as much.

Andrews has been Jackson’s most trusted target since they emerged as rookies in 2018. During their first five years together, he has been the Ravens’ most durable and productive offensive weapon.

He has routinely been doubled and sometimes triple covered in recent years and still managed to put up impressive numbers. Now that the onus to shoulder the load in the passing game isn’t on him nearly as much, Andrews could wind up being the team’s leader in receiving yards for the fourth time in his career.

ANOTHER ONE



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/oFXuWYJfVh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

WR Zay Flowers

There is absolutely a chance that the Ravens’ first-round wideout could hit the ground running and have a huge rookie season. He possesses field-stretching speed and electric playmaking ability in space. Flowers is a perfect fit for Monken offense with the way he can generate big plays after the catch and said as much himself during rookie minicamp.

“I love it,” Flowers said. “I think it fits my style perfect…Running, getting open, being able to create space, deep balls, short, intermediate – do it all.”

He set career highs in his final year at Boston College with 78 catches for 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, per Sports Reference. Expect to see him heavily involved in the screen passing game often like he was at the collegiate level. Flowers is capable of making multiple defenders miss in space as well as slipping behind a convoy of blockers for solid-to-big gains.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers models his game after Antonio Brown and Steve Smith. He said teaming up with Lamar Jackson would give an offense "two dynamic players going out there to make plays."



His favorite play? This 73-yard TD vs. Wake Forest from 2021, negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/PRVD8seqJw — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) March 3, 2023