Ranking the Baltimore Ravens top 10 players heading into the 2023 season: No. 3-1

The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2023 NFL season with aspirations of hoisting their third Lombardi Trophy on the back of one of the league’s most talented rosters. Narrowing down the top 10 players from such a strong roster is a difficult task but that is exactly what I have attempted to do. Which players made the cut?

Nos. 10-7

Nos. 6-4

3. Mark Andrews, Tight End

Unequivocally top three in the entire NFL at the tight end position, Mark Andrews is one of Baltimore’s true stars. Nobody has been more reliable on offense for the Ravens since Andrews entered the picture as a third-round pick in 2018. The All-Pro playmaker is quarterback Lamar Jackson’s go-to target and should remain as such despite the multiple new additions at the wide receiver position this offseason. With more help around him in the passing game, Andrews should be able to take advantage of less attention and thrive this season.

2. Justin Tucker, Kicker

The greatest weapon the NFL has ever seen at the kicker position, Justin Tucker’s achievements are nothing short of remarkable. Tucker holds the title of the most accurate kicker in NFL history while also having the longest field goal in NFL history under his belt. Tucker has singlehandedly won games for the Ravens on many occasions throughout his career and will assuredly be counted on in some crucial moments this season.

1. Lamar Jackson, Quarterback

The player that everything revolves around, Jackson is a bonafide star at the most important position in the sport. With a new contract under his belt, Jackson can focus fully on football for the 2023 season. After failing to finish the previous two seasons due to injuries, Jackson will be out to prove that he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The dual-threat quarterback’s ability as a passer will be tested like never before with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken taking over for Greg Roman, but if history is any indication, Jackson will rise to the occasion.