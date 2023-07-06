AFC North 2023 Position Group Rankings: Quarterback

The bulk of NFL free agent signings are now in the rear view as the start of training camp is only a few weeks away. While some additions could still be forthcoming, we have a good idea of where each AFC North team’s depth chart stands ahead of the 2023 season.

Looking at both sides of the ball, how does everyone’s positional groups stack up to one another in the division? Let’s start by breaking down the most important position of them all — quarterback.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Starter: Joe Burrow

Depth: Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning

Burrow has led the Bengals to back-to-back conference championships and was a few points away from winning the Super Bowl two years ago. On top of that, he’s established himself statistically as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. Burrow has over 9,000 passing yards and 69 touchdowns with a 69% completion percentage since 2021.

The Bengals signed Trevor Siemian in free agency to be their new backup signal-caller, replacing Brandon Allen. Siemian has 30 games worth of starting experience under his belt, now the second most of any non-starting quarterback in the division.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Depth: Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Jr.

Jackson’s injury-shortened seasons the past two years allowed Burrow to seize momentum as the top quarterback in the division. A fully healthy 2023 campaign from the 2019 MVP could reverse the tide, especially in a new offensive system with his most talented group of playmakers to-date. Jackson was on pace for over 4,000 combined yards and nearly 30 touchdowns last season before suffering a knee injury.

Tyler Huntley returns as Jackson’s primary backup. In eight combined starts since 2021, he’s had some nice moments in relief of Jackson. The Ravens brought back veteran Josh Johnson to compete for depth snaps and return Anthony Brown Jr. as a third-string option.

3. Cleveland Browns

Starter: Deshaun Watson

Depth: Joshua Dobbs, Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Watson was expected to shake things up in the hierarchy but struggled in his return to action in 2022 with the Browns. In six games last season, Watson had a 7:5 touchdown to interception ratio while completing only 58% of his pass attempts. At his peak in 2020, Watson was arguably a Top 5 talent at the position; if he can return to that form, he’s one of the biggest X-factors in the AFC North.

Joshua Dobbs, a former Steeler, was signed in March to replace Jacoby Brissett as the Browns’ backup to Watson. Dobbs started the final two games of the 2022 season for the Tennessee Titans. The team also drafted Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a fifth-round selection out of UCLA.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Starter: Kenny Pickett

Depth: Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Kenny Pickett is a distant fourth in starting quarterbacks in the division, but the potential for a sophomore jump is there. Though he statistically left much to be desired (7:9 touchdown to interception ratio, Pickett’s play improved over the second half of 2022 after a slow start. The Steelers made some pass-catcher and offensive line additions this offseason, which could aid Pickett’s development.

Pittsburgh re-signed Mitch Trubisky to a three-year deal as well. Trubisky began last season as the team’s starter before quickly giving way to Pickett; although he’s a more-than-capable backup. Mason Rudolph is also still in the mix on the depth chart.