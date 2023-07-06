Ranking the Baltimore Ravens top 10 players heading into the 2023 season: No. 6-4

The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2023 NFL season with aspirations of hoisting their third Lombardi Trophy on the back of one of the league’s most talented rosters. Narrowing down the top 10 players from such a strong roster is a difficult task but that is exactly what I have attempted to do. Which players made the cut?

Nos. 10-7

6. Ronnie Stanley, Left Tackle

Baltimore’s All-Pro left tackle returned to the field in 2022 after missing the better part of the previous two seasons due to an ankle injury. Ronnie Stanley was not immediately his dominant self upon returning, but the further removed from the injury he becomes, the more his play as one of the league’s best pass protectors should return. Stanley is a vital piece to the Ravens’ offensive line and offense in general, as became evident when he missed time. If Stanley is truly healthy this season then Baltimore can rest easy knowing that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be protected from his blindside.

5. Roquan Smith, Inside Linebacker

The newest member to the team out of everyone on this list, inside linebacker Roquan Smith instantly made his presence felt in the middle of Baltimore’s defense following the team acquiring him in a trade with the Chicago Bears in the midst of the 2022 season. Smith’s leadership and playmaking ability was on full display from the jump as a member of the Ravens, earning him the biggest contract for an inside linebacker in NFL history to keep him in Baltimore for the long haul. With an actual offseason of studying the defense this time around instead of learning on the fly, the All-Pro linebacker's second season with his new team could be even better.

4. Marlon Humphrey, Cornerback

One of the top cornerbacks in the game, Humphrey shoulders as much responsibility as any other player at his position and will perhaps have to handle even more this season with the uncertainty surrounding the cornerback room for the Ravens. Since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Humphrey has been nearly everything you could ask for from a defensive back. The All-Pro cornerback plays with a physicality worthy of the logo on his helmet and is willing and able to match up with any wide receiver the league has to offer.