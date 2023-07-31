Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 5 observations: Pierce and the Pass Rush, Agholor Scores and more

On Day 5 of training camp and Day 1 in pads, the nicest weather brought forth the most excitable competition. Though one-on-one battles are still not being conducted, a hearty fill of 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 to judge, critique and celebrate. Here are my latest observations.

Attendance/Injury

The Ravens had 100% non-PUP, non-NFI attendance to begin practice, with rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams return. Flowers was out for two practices due to illness and Pepe missed time as he was on the PUP.

With about 20 minutes remaining in practice, safety Geno Stone limped off the field under his own power. It appeared to be an ankle injury, a mild one as he walked off without any help, but more won’t be known until tomorrow’s attendance.

RB J.K. Dobbins (PUP) FB Patrick Ricard (PUP) WR Rashod Bateman (PUP) OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI) OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI) LS Nick Moore (NFI)

Pierce and Pass Rush Pressure Continues With the Pads On

The lengthiest dose of 11-on-11 featured a robust contest on which pass rusher could get home first. Frequently, Michael Pierce and Justin Madubuike bullied through.

One play saw Oweh, Madubuike and Ojabo fully shut down a rep due to incoming pressure. Ojabo jumped and was punching the air in celebration.



Typically, the team lets the play evolve after the pressure for the sake of getting the ball out. This play, whistles were blown. — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) July 31, 2023

At one point a play was blown dead and it looked as if David Ojabo officially got the sack, but Justin Madubuike and Odafe Oweh had stormed into the backfield as well.



The Ravens are very high on their defensive front and thus far that optimism looks warranted — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) July 31, 2023

The interior defensive linemen aren’t the only ones getting home, either. Both outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, going against the Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses respectively, have won a couple reps, though less frequently.

I asked Head Coach John Harbaugh about Michael Pierce and what he’s shown throughout camp.

“I think he’s had a really great start to training camp,” Harbaugh said. “Michael Pierce has really expressed himself out here the way he does, with physicality and today we put the pads on so we had a chance to do it a little more for real and he looks great doing it. I think he’s in really good shape [and] excited to play some football.”

I asked Pierce what it was like to get the pads back on and what he felt like today.

“It was fun to get the pads on, try some new stuff that I’ve been working on with [Outside linebackers coach] Chuck [Smith]; working on with Weave,” Pierce said. “... For me it’s about trying stuff and making sure I have different things in my repertoire going into the season. I had a blast today.”

I also asked Pierce to share what it’s been like working with Smith.

“Oh, it’s been awesome,” Pierce said. “I actually went to him in 2018 and he gave me some things. I just failed to put them in at the time. But having him here and just bringing a different perspective, Coach Weave’s been awesome but those guys are obviously specialists for a reason and he’s done a great job not only with ‘Jabo,’ ‘Dafe’ and everybody but also with the D-tackles.”

Nelson Agholor Scores

A forgotten fact about this offseason was the Ravens’ first addition at wide receiver: Nelson Agholor. The eight-year veteran has flown under the radar with Odell Beckham Jr. and Flowers drawing headlines, but Agholor’s found the end zone the most of any pass catcher on the roster. Today, Agholor scored during red zone drills with the Ravens facing a 3rd & 2 on the 11-yard line. Rather than get a few yards and extend the drive, Lamar Jackson floated one on a fade to Agholor who came down with the ball over defensive back Brandon Stephens.

Harbaugh shared what he’s seen from Agholor throughout camp.

“He’s a big, rangy receiver like you saw there when he made that catch,” Harbaugh said. “He runs routes really well. He’s a hard worker. He knows what he’s doing, and I’m sure glad that we have him.”

Quick Hits