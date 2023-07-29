 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 4 observations: Dominant Defensive Line, Tight Ends Make Plays and more

The defensive line bullied the offense throughout the stadium practice

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On a day in Baltimore with the heat index reaching 102 degrees Fahrenheit, 19,217 fans packed M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Baltimore Ravens’ fourth training camp practice. Here are my latest observations.

Attendance/Injury

Prior to today’s practice, reports surfaced that rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers was absent due to illness. And if seeing him on the field a half hour before practice in street clothes and a mask on, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed it’s an illness sidelining Flowers. Otherwise, it was a full participation day outside the PUP and NFI guys.

  1. RB J.K. Dobbins (PUP)
  2. FB Patrick Ricard (PUP)
  3. WR Z. Flowers (illness)
  4. WR Rashod Bateman (PUP)
  5. OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI)
  6. OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI)
  7. CB Damarion Williams (PUP)
  8. LS Nick Moore (NFI)

After the practice, Harbaugh was asked if any players may be on the practice field and off the PUP list.

“There’s a chance for “Pepe” [Damarion Williams] to be back,” Harbaugh said. “He looks pretty good with that. That’s probably the first guy that should come back.”

Dominant Defensive Line

The production from the defensive line was overwhelming at times during 11-on-11 drills. Center Tyler Linderbaum and rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu appeared to suffer the brunt of difficulty.

“Defensive line is going to be mad because of all the cheers after the plays that get made when they thought they might have had a sack, right? That’s just how practice goes so I’ll be hearing about that tonight.”

Tight Ends Continue Making Plays

The offensive install hasn’t quite delivered the wide receiver highlights many have hoped for over the first few days. It’s early, but it’s been tough sledding at times. But when a play needs to be made, look for Nos. 89 and 80, as Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely have come through.

Likely caught a few balls today, both a long catch in the middle of the field and a touchdown from quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Harbaugh praised the production from Likely this training camp, something he was shined in last season, too.

“High expectations for Isaiah Likely, nothing but the highest,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a talented guy, works super hard. Had his best day today like you said and I think he just wants to get better every day so it should be a big year for him.”

Huntley’s Best Day

There is a real competition for the backup quarterback spot and Huntley delivered his best day on the gridiron. He completed big passes to Black, Likely and overall looked sharp. Harbaugh was asked about Huntley’s performance.

“He looked really good,” Harbaugh said. “All the quarterbacks looked really good but Tyler Huntley had another really big day. He continues to— I think he’s been locked in every single day.”

