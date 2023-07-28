Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 3 observations: Mark Andrews Moves the Chains, Stock Up Keaton Mitchell?

A hot, sweltering second day of training camp practice concludes for the Baltimore Ravens. Here are my latest observations from a ramped-up practice.

Attendance/Injury

New names were added to the absent list. Ravens fans won’t like to hear it, but rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers was the most noteworthy. He would not be a player to earn a vet day, which is what I’m speculating is the reason for left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s absence. Flowers did finish yesterday’s practice without issue and proceeded to speak with the media afterward, so it’s unknown the cause for Flowers’ absence. With Head Coach John Harbaugh off media availability due to the coordinators speaking today, media couldn’t get an answer. Tomorrow’s stadium practice will have looming eyes watching for No. 4.

RB J.K. Dobbins (PUP) FB Patrick Ricard (PUP) WR Rashod Bateman (PUP) OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI) OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI) CB Damarion Williams (PUP) CB Trayvon Mullen (NFI)

Mark “Security Blanket” Andrews

If the new nickname for Flowers is “Joystick,” I’m donning tight end Mark Andrews as “Security Blanket.” I’m jesting here (that’s an awful nickname), but it is the truth. With Flowers and Rashod Bateman out, the primary target for quarterback Lamar Jackson was Andrews, the player he has the most familiarity with and strongest connection.

There are times the Ravens’ offense has gone to players in history. When in doubt, run it behind Marshal Yanda. Need a chain-moving grab? Throw it to Anquan Boldin. Andrews is the latest player of “just throw it to No. 89.”

It’s not a critique of the offense, mind you. It’s getting the ball to your best playmakers, and Andrews is the best on the practice field. The end resulted in Andrews moving the offense down the field in both 11-on-11 and 7-on-7.

Keaton Mitchell Stock Up?

If the Ravens are to keep an undrafted free agent on their 53-man roster, running back Keaton Mitchell appears to be a frontrunner. He looks far better than I saw him in minicamp and he’s begun to pop on the field.

On Day 2 of camp, he was involved in the passing attack and had a good gain on one particular play. Today he broke off a touchdown run late in practice during red zone drills.

But solely playing running back is not enough for Mitchell to warrant a spot on said roster, so I asked Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton what Mitchell needs to do as a contributor on special teams to make it.

“This dude can flat out run. That’s a plus,” Horton said. “Once we get the pads on, and we start getting into a lot more team things, I’ll try to put him in places where I think it fits his game. I don’t think he’ll have a problem with carrying the ball, running the ball, doing some kick returning for us. We’re trying to develop him in that punt return aspect as well. As far as what he’s done so far, since this spring, he’s headed on the right track.”

James Proche Struggles

Today was ripe with opportunity for wide receiver James Proche. With Flowers and Bateman out, the Ravens looked to him on numerous occasions to entrench himself in the wide receiver competition. But by practices end, the fourth-year wide receiver will wish he came away with more.

The greatest cheer of training camp was sparked by Proche, who made a challenging one-handed snag in the end zone after splitting two defenders for the would-be 25-yard touchdown. But as Proche came down, he couldn’t get both feet inbounds and the official ruled it an incompletion.

As practice wore on, maybe the heat got the better of the receiver who I marked down for two drops. On another play, he drew the tough task of cornerback Marlon Humphrey in 11-on-11 drills, where he ran a hard, crisp out route, but Humphrey stuck to Proche’s hip and broke up the reception.

Quick Hits