Ravens News 7/28: Elite Defenders and more

Safety Marcus Williams had one of the most impressive plays of the day, screaming downhill to punch the ball out of tight end Mark Andrews’ hands after he had caught a sidearm throw from Lamar Jackson. Williams is practicing with a lot of intensity, and he capped that play with an exaggerated fist pump. The Ravens had an early red-zone period from the 5-yard line that the defense ruled. The first-team offense scored a touchdown on the first play when Jackson hit Nelson Agholor on a quick curl in front of Marlon Humphrey. But after that, the offense scored just once on the next eight tries (on a jet sweep by Tylan Wallace). Two fades intended for Laquon Treadwell fell incomplete with Ar’Darius Washington and Corey Mayfield Jr. in coverage. Huntley did have one of the day’s best throws when he dropped a dime to tight end Charlie Kolar for what I believe would have been long touchdown on a wheel route. They spotted the ball short of the goal-line, however, and after a false start on Kolar, Huntley threw an end zone interception to undrafted rookie safety Jaquan Amos. Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is back on the field and flashed some of his abilities Thursday. He undercut a pass from Tyler Huntley and nearly had a diving interception. Later in the day, Armour-Davis matched up against big-bodied wide receiver Tarik Black and got physical with him in the line, then ran in his hip pocket to break up a deep sideline pass. Armour-Davis has all the tools.

Luke Jones, Baltimore Positive

The electric crowd reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. only reinforces the perception that signing the star receiver to a $15 million contract went beyond on-field projections and enticing Lamar Jackson to sign a long-term contract. His star power is undeniable despite fair questions about the player he’ll be in 2023. Even if Bowser is ready soon, video of him walking so gingerly ramped up urgency for Eric DeCosta to add an outside linebacker. All appears quiet with Justin Houston, so you wonder if Baltimore prefers a more versatile option — Kyle Van Noy? — to play the run and drop into coverage. Rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu lining up as the starting left guard for the first practice reflects his candidacy being more than due diligence this spring. As Harbaugh said, “That’s something he’s earned because of what he’s done since he’s been here so far.” There’s a long way to go, of course. After signing former Pittsburgh slot cornerback Arthur Maulet, the Ravens have no shortage of options to play the nickel spot. However, outside cornerback depth remains a concern, and Trayvon Mullen — who had a solid spring — was placed on the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

“That’s a J.K. question,” Harbaugh said with a smile. “I wish there was a simple answer. There’s always a lot of things that go into football, but there’s some complexity to it. We’re working through all that, and we’re looking forward to when he’s out there.” It certainly doesn’t feel like Dobbins has a whole lot of leverage here if this is all about a contract protest. The only way he’s going to get the type of contract he’s presumably seeking is for him to get on the field and stay there and have the most productive year of his career. Sitting out all of camp isn’t exactly the best way to get ready for a crucial season, particularly with a new offense. But that’s apparently a secondary concern for Dobbins, whose absence has become a primary concern for the Ravens as they started training camp with hopes of a healthy and distraction-free summer.

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Gordon McGuinness, PFF