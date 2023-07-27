Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 2 observations: Rough Time in the Red Zone, Playmaking Marcus Williams and more

A hot, sweltering second day of training camp practice concludes for the Baltimore Ravens. Here are my latest observations from a ramped-up practice.

Attendance/Injury

Wide receiver Makai Polk, who was in attendance yesterday but not participating, was involved on the field. Wide receiver Tarik Black left the field a little over midway through practice and did not return.

CB Jordan Swann (left yesterday, no update) RB J.K. Dobbins (PUP) FB Patrick Ricard (PUP) WR Rashod Bateman (PUP) OL Andrew Vorhees (NFI) OLB Tyus Bowser (NFI) CB Damarion Williams (PUP) CB Trayvon Mullen (NFI)

Rough Time in the Red Zone

The Ravens had their first red zone session of practice for 2023 and it went for six on offense for the first play. Unfortunately, they didn’t find it in the eight plays which followed.

On the first play, wide receiver Nelson Agholor ran a five-yard curl against cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who I don’t believe was going full bore defensively. He was playing off Agholor (I’d expect Humphrey in a game or even in pads to be more physical) and when Agholor curled back Humphrey’s extra step backward put him out of the play. It didn’t feel full speed on the rep. Maybe that’s why the defense didn’t allow the next eight straight.

The next play was a red zone run with running back Justice Hill for two yards. Then, Jackson attempted a pass to tight end Mark Andrews, but a rushing Odafe Oweh leapt up to deflect and forced Jackson to overthrow Andrews.

Then, the next unit stepped in, with an incompletion thrown to Tarik Black, but cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis stood strong in coverage to deny the fade route. It did look like wide receiver Tylan Wallace could score on a sweep, as he beat defensive back Ar’Darius Washington to the outside but the outside cornerback and safety came down to close off the edge. The third attempt from the second unit ended in an incompletion to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was defended on the fade route by Washington.

The third unit’s red zone didn’t go well with the first being an incompletion to Treadwell on the same fade route, but cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. clamped him down. The final pass of the drill was an overthrow to tight end Travis Vokolek.

In all, the quarterbacks finished 1-for-6 passing, with Jackson posting the lone completion.

With the offense struggling, that can bode well for the defense, which is filled with talented defenders. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared how the defense is making them work for everything.

“You got [an] All-Pro corner, safeties who are probably going to be All-Pro, [the] D-line, linebackers, it’s just everything you look for in a defense,” Beckham said. “And they’re tough, fast, physical. It just presents a challenge and that challenge is every single day so that’s why I say I know it’s going to get me right.”

Mike Tyson’s Marcus Williams’ Punch Out

The defense made it challenging on the quarterbacks today, generating pressure and clamping down pass catchers. The best play though, was a slick punch out by safety Marcus Williams who dislodged the football from Andrews during 7-on-7 drills.

pic.twitter.com/XZnsparcS2 — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) July 27, 2023

Harbaugh shared how impressive a play like that is when they’re not in pads and there’s an emphasis to not knock others down or run into one another.

“That was a play that was perfect because there was no physicality to it in terms of contact and yet he was able to time it up and get his hand in there and make a great play,” Harbaugh said. “I think the ability to make that play without going through the tackle, going through the receiver like you normally would with a legal hit — he did it in a way that he didn’t touch Mark at all. That’s pretty darn good.”

Williams, however, wasn’t impressed by his play.

“I get the ball all the time. It’s nothing new to me,” Williams said. “When the ball is there, I just attack it. That’s what the game is about, right?”

Touchdown, Charlie Kolar

The biggest play of the day was undoubtedly the 45-yard touchdown pass from Huntley to tight end Charlie Kolar. The big tight end swiftly got behind the defense and finished the final 15 yards before getting into the end zone on a solid ball from Huntley to keep Kolar moving in stride. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about the tight end we didn’t see as much last season.

The longest play in training camp goes Huntley —> Kolar

pic.twitter.com/XjZQnq9DI7 — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) July 27, 2023

“Charlie’s ready to go. He’s big, he’s strong, I think he’s determined and he’s running routes,” Harbaugh said. “He made a real nice catch yesterday on that inside box fade, made the wheel route today for the big play. Looks good.”

Quick Hits