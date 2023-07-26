Lamar Jackson on not wearing a play call wristband: ‘Coach Monken wants to call it and haul it’

Trotting out onto the field for the first day of training camp, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had at least two new parts to his uniform. First, the gold outline on the all-black QB jersey, which just from the media’s sake was a welcome addition as a group of journalists each day attempted to solve which quarterback was who when checking the purple on black font. The second, and far more important change, was the lack of a play call wristband on Jackson’s forearm.

New addition to the QB practice jerseys pic.twitter.com/GIb3gpka5I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 26, 2023

According to the star quarterback, it was a decision made by Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

“I just had to learn the terminology of the offense and just learn without using the wristband because Coach Monken, he wants to ‘call it and haul it,’ and that’s what is been so far,” Jackson said.

When Jackson was asked if he will be without the wristband for the season, he said that’s down the road.

“I’m not going to say that,” Jackson said. “I’m saying for right now, beginning of training camp. I don’t know, the playbook might get longer throughout the process so we’ll see.”