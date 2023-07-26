Ravens HC John Harbaugh on if J.K. Dobbins’ absence is knee related: “I wish it was a simple answer”

On the first day of Baltimore Ravens training camp 2023, four Ravens on the Player Unable to Perform list were sidelined: wide receiver Rashod Bateman, cornerback Damarion Williams, fullback Patrick Ricard and running back J.K. Dobbins.

Of the four, many are curious as to the status of Dobbins as the NFL has dealt with a boiled-over frustration from running backs on contracts and pay. Dobbins has not been shy in sharing his frustrations on the matter as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

On Friday, five days before the opening practice of training camp, Dobbins was added to the PUP list. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked if Dobbins status on missing the practice was knee related.

“Yeah, that’s a J.K. question,” Harbaugh said. “I wish it was a simple answer. There’s always a lot of things that go into football but there’s some complexity to it. We’re working through all that. J.K.’s working through it and I’m looking forward to when he’s out there.”

A follow-up question asked Harbaugh if Dobbins may be behind with the offense if he’s not on the field Day 1.

“It’s really hard to make a measurement like that and I don’t know if there’s a measurement,” Harbaugh said. “I know he’ll get ready. He’s in all the meetings mentally and doing those kind of things. I also believe this about J.K., he’ll be happy when he’s out there. He wants to be out there, so we both want the same thing.”