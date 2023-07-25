Ravens Veteran Report Day Takeaways

At 9 a.m. ET, the media stepped outside with cameras and cell phones in hand to record Baltimore Ravens players walk from their car and enter the Under Armour Performance Center for Veteran Report Day of training camp. In all, nearly 20 players marched inside during media access, but here are the highlights.

Rashod Bateman entered the facility, who was placed on the PUP list yesterday, after being named to the Did Not Report list on Friday.

Rashod Bateman walking into the Ravens’ facility. pic.twitter.com/Y2k7COF6BJ — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) July 25, 2023

Tyus Bowser arrived with a heavily-taped knee, which brings merit to the Ravens hosting a tryout for veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Bowser was also placed on the Non-Football Injury list on Friday, and he shows a significant limp in his gate.

Tyus Bowser arrives. Knee is wrapped and he’s got a limp.

Currently, Bowser is on the PUP list. pic.twitter.com/o111MGfJ4E — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) July 25, 2023

Following the walk-ins, media reconvened for a trio of players at the podium, hearing from tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and linebacker Roquan Smith.

Andrews shared his thoughts on the new offense, expressing respect for where they came from and excitement for where they’re going.

“It’s going to look different,” Andrews said. “I’m excited for all the Baltimore fans to see the difference of what this offense could be. I have a lot of respect for Coach [Greg] Roman and that and kind of the things that we built here. I think there’s a lot to stand on with that [but] this is a different offense. There’s going to be little nuances here and there, we’re going to be able to throw the ball and do good things.”

Moses expressed his excitement after an offseason filled with moves. He also gave some unabated commentary on rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who has captured great attention the past couple weeks.

“It’s really exciting,” Moses said. “Obviously, the opportunity to get back to playing football is obviously a great one but just the changes that we’ve made as an organization and as a team—it’s hard not to get excited. Get to play with Odell [Beckham Jr.], obviously Lamar [Jackson], Zay Flowers. Seeing those guys connection throughout the offseason and just being focused.”

Smith talked about the media hype and the offseason moves garnering attention this offseason, and how he feels about it.

“It’s easy to be paper champs,” Smith said. “What really matters is what you do between those lines.”

The first day of practice for training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET.