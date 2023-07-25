Ravens nearing deal to sign veteran CB Arthur Maulet

On the same day that the door for a potential return of their former starting outside cornerback, Marcus Peters, officially closed, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly going to sign an experienced veteran that will come in and compete for their starting nickel spot.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the team is “nearing an agreement” with former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet is nearing an agreement to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per source.



Maulet played a lot of slot CB and special teams snaps for Pittsburgh last 2 years. And now he could play against Steelers twice a year. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 24, 2023

The 30 year old came into the league as a undrafted free agent out Memphis in 2017 and has spent the past two seasons playing in the slot and being a staple on special teams for the Ravens’ AFC North rivals.

He is coming off the most productive season of his career in 2022 where he appeared in all 17 games and recorded career-highs in total tackles (59), sacks (2), and pass breakups (3) while also logging an interception, a forced fumble, and a pair of tackles for loss according to Pro Football Reference.

The Steelers defense makes another game-saving play!



Arthur Maulet with the strip sack at the most opportune time! pic.twitter.com/iTTEzfvuhr — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 11, 2022

Maulet is known for being a stingy and sticky player in coverage who welcomes helping getting the mix in run force as well as the pass rush as a blitzer off the edge. The fact that he can contribute on special teams and defense and at a high level is a bonus because it would reduce the likelihood of the team reserving a roster for player doesn’t play in the third phase of game exclusively.

Teach tape moment from Arthur Maulet on this slot fade breakup against 1st rounder Chris Olave. Play up through the hands, don't give up, rip the ball down and out.



Kinda the story of Maulet's career. Keep battling until you win. Great rep. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/AkMuReFXYm — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2022

His top competition for the starting nickel spot includes 2022 fourth rounder Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams who is opening training on the Physically Unable to Perform list and 2021 former undrafted free agent Ar’Darius Washington who turned some heads and stood out during the offseason program.

Having a defensive back that can bring stability to the slot for the Ravens who took awhile to properly replace Tavon Young last year would free up three-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey to stay on the outside. It would also allow 2022 first-rounder Kyle Hamilton, who is transitioning to safety full-time, to remain at his natural position more and not need to move inside as much unless he’s needed for a particular matchup assignment on a running back or pass-catching tight end.