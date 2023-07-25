Ravens News 7/25: Roster Projection and more

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Biggest question: Will Lamar Jackson return to MVP form with a new deal, a new OC and more WR weapons? The Ravens have given their franchise quarterback pretty much everything he wanted this offseason — a huge new contract, new wide receivers and a new offensive coordinator. Now, it’s up to Jackson to live up to the expectations of being the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback at $52 million per season. There have been increasing questions about Jackson, from his durability to his ability to pass the ball. Over the last two seasons, he’s missed a total of 11 games (including playoffs) and he’s thrown 33 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions. Now, Baltimore has put Jackson in the best position possible by providing a more pass-friendly offense under new coordinator Todd Monken and adding more targets on the outside with Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round pick Zay Flowers. Breakout player to watch: David Ojabo, OLB He was the steal of the Ravens’ 2022 draft after a torn Achilles on his pro day caused him to slide to the second round. Ojabo was limited to 21 snaps last year because of his recovery and a lack of opportunity due to veterans Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul, but he still managed a strip sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. This offseason, Ojabo has bulked up by adding 10 pounds of muscle and said he feels “more explosive” than he did before the injury. He’s been the Ravens’ best defensive player in the spring, constantly disrupting plays in the backfield. Ojabo was unsuccessful in getting Terrell Suggs’ No. 55 jersey number, but he could become the first Ravens player since Suggs in 2017 to record double-digit sacks in a season.

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

SLOT CORNERBACK Contenders Damarion Williams Jalyn Armour-Davis Kyu Blu Kelly Trayvon Mullen Kevon Seymour Daryl Worley It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see the Ravens add to the position here, with Bryce Callahan a current free agent who would essentially claim the starting spot just by signing. However, if the Ravens stick with this list of names, Damarion Williams should probably be viewed as the favorite. He played 189 of his 225 snaps as a rookie in the slot but earned a lowly 41.0 PFF coverage grade, allowing 25 of the 36 passes thrown into his coverage to be caught for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Kevon Seymour earned just a 37.9 PFF coverage grade in 2021, seeing 118 snaps in the slot that year. Trayvon Mullen and Daryl Worley have played sparingly in the slot in the NFL, and the same is true of Kyu Blu Kelly and Jalyn Armour-Davis in college. The alternative here would be one of those four being a top-three cornerback on the roster and then the Ravens kicking Marlon Humphrey inside to the slot. Humphrey has earned an 84.4 PFF coverage grade from the slot over the past four seasons, the best mark in the league. But the trade-off is Baltimore losing its best outside cornerback, which doesn’t feel like a wise move unless the team is forced into it.

Douglas Clawson, CBS Sports

4. Lamar Jackson Lamar Jackson’s electrifying play has yet to translate to the postseason, where he doesn’t have much of a sample size, but it has been among the league’s best during the regular season. He’s converted on 51% of potential game-tying or go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of his regular season career. The only current starting QBs with higher rates are Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes. He flashed his dual-threat value in clutch situations early in 2021, beating the Chiefs in Week 2 primarily with his legs (two fourth-quarter touchdown runs and sealed game with fourth-down run) and the Colts in Week 5 with his arm (three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and OT of a 19-point comeback win). He didn’t perform well enough in these situations in 2022, as Baltimore blew big leads to the Dolphins, Bills, Giants and Jaguars, but that should change in 2023 with a better supporting cast and new offensive coordinator.

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun