Report: Nick Moore out with torn Achilles, Ravens planning to sign LS Tyler Ott

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore Ravens long snapper Nick Moore suffered an Achilles injury preparing for the 2023 season and will miss the season.

Moore, 30, had been with the Ravens for three seasons and was the starting long snapper the past two. This offseason, Moore became a free agent after the Ravens did not tender him as a restricted free agent, where the parties agreed upon a two-year, $2.5 million deal this offseason in March. The deal came on the heels of Moore earning Second Team All-Pro honors.

With Moore out for the season with an Achilles injury, the Ravens worked out three long snappers on Tuesday in Shane Griffin, Ryan Langan and Tyler Ott. According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are expected to sign Ott.

Ott, 31, is an eight-year NFL veteran who after two seasons bouncing across a few teams played from 2017-2021 with the Seattle Seahawks and earned a Pro Bowl in 2020.

Ott didn’t play in 2022 after he suffered a shoulder injury in practice days before season opener when, according to Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll, Ott’s shoulder “popped out of place.” Ott underwent shoulder surgery a week later.