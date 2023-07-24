Report: CB Marcus Peters signing one-year deal with Raiders

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters’ extended free agency period has officially come to a close. On Monday evening, Peters agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Peters previously visited with the Raiders earlier this offseason and had a second workout earlier this week. Las Vegas seemed like the anticipated destination since his first visit, as reported by The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. Now, Peters will join the fourth team of his career after a three-and-a-half year stint in Baltimore.

Although a possible re-signing with the Ravens was never ruled out completely, it became increasingly unlikely after the team signed CB Rock Ya-Sin shortly after the draft. Ya-Sin and Peters, the former having played for the Raiders in 2022, will now essentially swap places as starting cornerbacks for each respective team.

The Ravens previously acquired Peters at the trade deadline in 2019 for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick. That proved to be one of General Manager Eric DeCosta’s most impactful moves. Peters made an instant impact after joining the Ravens and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his infectious energy on and off the field.

In 36 total starts with the Ravens, Peters nabbed eight interceptions, forced six fumbles while recovering four, 25 pass breakups and totaled 99 combined tackles. The torn ACL injury he suffered two years ago, which sidelined him for all of 2021 into Week 1 of last season, ultimately proved to be costly for his Baltimore tenure.

Peters should step into a large role immediately for the Raiders, whose secondary lacks much established veteran talent.